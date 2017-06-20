Dr. Benjamin Davis Joins Intermountain Pet Hospital

dr- ben- davis- FF

End

-- Intermountain Pet Hospital welcomes Dr. Benjamin Davis to our Overland location. Dr. Davis is thrilled to be back in Boise to serve the community he loves.Born and raised in the Treasure Valley, Ben graduated from Boise State University and continued his education at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. Following graduation, he worked at a busy 24-hour Emergency hospital in New Jersey. He is thrilled to be back in Idaho and to have landed at Intermountain Pet Hospital where his enthusiasm for offering top quality medicine and service and his desire for constant learning and improvement is shared by all of his colleagues.Dr. Davis loves the wide variety of creatures he can see on a given day and cherishes the opportunity to attend all of their needs-- from medical to surgical, to behavioral. He is excited to see any of the furry, feathered, slimy, or scaly members or your family. With so many interesting patients it's hard to pick a favorite, but if pressed, he'd have to admit he has a particularly soft spot for old kitties.He is blessed to share his life with his beautiful wife Fabienne, sons Odin and Marcel (and a yet to be named third son coming in August!), and two mischievous cats, Captain Haddock and Miloue. When not at work he spends his time enjoying the company of friends and family while playing in the great outdoors of the Gem State.Intermountain Pet Hospital has given thorough, personalized care to animals in Boise and Meridian, Idaho for more than 30 years. We combine the most advanced training with leading-edge technology and equipment. We celebrate the human-animal bond and offer preventative, diagnostic and treatment services to nurture and support it.