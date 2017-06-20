News By Tag
'Vilasa Luxury Travel' Hires U.S. Rep To Partner With North American Travel Agents
India Tour Specialist Continues Industry-Leading 20% Agent Commission
Vilasa also announced that it is continuing its industry-leading agent commission of 20% on all fixed itineraries, effective through September 30, 2017. These fixed tours offer a wide range of luxury experiences throughout India that include culinary, adventure, historical, and spiritual. Additional tours include neighboring Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Maldives.
"We're very pleased to represent Vilasa Luxury Travel in the U.S., and we look forward to leveraging our relationships with high level agents, host agencies and consortia on behalf of their unique luxury land tours," said Black, an industry professional with more than 25 years of experience. "Our representatives are already reaching out to agents and finalizing participation in numerous key trade events to ensure that the Vilasa brand is recognized as a unique, new option for agents and their high-end clients."
Black can be reached at 914-282-3908 or adele@affluenthospitality.com.
Industry Awards
Vilasa is the luxury brand ofMinar Travels, one of India's leading DMCs and recipient of countless industry awards. Celebrating 25 years of service, Minar has won nine National Tourism awards, three Best Inbound Tour Operator awards, an Excellence in Corporate Responsibility award, and many others. Among Vilasa's latest successes, the company has partnered with the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts Club for its 2017 Diamond Jubilee Celebrations in India.
"We are committed to providing the North American market with the highest standard of luxury travel to India," said Harvinder Singh Duggal, managing director for Vilasa Luxury Travels. "We selected Affluent Hospitality as our U.S. representative because they bring a strong connection to some of the most prestigious travel agencies in the U.S., with a trusted and knowledgeable team of professionals who are highly respected in the industry."
20% Commission
Vilasa works with the finest hotels and service providers in India. Among its numerous fixed tours offering 20% commission is "The Best of West and North India," which includes private chauffeuring to such attractions as the "Gateway of India," considered the most important landmark of the city of Mumbai. Guests also enjoy a view of the famous Hanging Gardens as well as a visit to Victoria Railway Station and Crawford Market.
Other popular fixed tours include the 13-night "Golf at the Exotic Locations of India," which features a round of golf at Delhi's ITC Classic Golf Course, a 27-hole championship signature course designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus; the 16-night "Palaces Experiences"
"We are pleased to welcome Adele Black and Affluent Hospitality to the Vilasa family," said Duggal, "and we look forward to establishing a strong reputation in North America as a premier specialist of luxury travel to India."
About Vilasa Luxury Travel
Vilasa Luxury Travel is the luxury brand of Minar Travels, India's leading destination management company with expertise in travel, tourism, aviation, and MICE. Its in-depth knowledge of India and commitment to quality and personalized service ensure that their tours in India and beyond are the very best of their kind. Vilasa's experienced and dedicated team of travel professionals are in constant contact with their vast network of heritage properties and top hotels in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives to provide their guests with experiences that are distinctive and unforgettable. In addition to customized tours, Vilasa also provides fixed programs that can earn travel agents up to 20% commission if booked by September 30, 2017. For more information, call toll-free 1-844-358-1024 or visit http://www.vilasaluxury.com.
Media Contact
Mario Almonte
212-616-1190
***@herman-almontepr.com
