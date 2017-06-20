News By Tag
* Katarina
* Croatia
* Tours
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Katarina Line Announces Final Departures in 2017 for Expanded 8-Day 'Harmony' Multi-Country Tours
Tour Offers Highlights of Italy, Slovenia, Austria, and Croatia
"From the art and architecture of Venice to the fresh air of the Alps and the stunning waterfalls of the famous Plitvice Lakes in Croatia, every day is a visual and gastronomic adventure on Katarina's Harmony tour," said Daniel Hauptfeld, marketing director for Katarina Line. "It's a true 'tour-de-force' for the eyes and the senses, with carefully curated experiences that highlight the best attractions of these unique destinations."
In Perfect Harmony
After kicking off with a guided tour of Venice, Katarina Line's Harmony tour continues to Slovenia for a tour of Bled Castle. Perched high above the cliffs overlooking Lake Bled, it is the oldest castle in the country. A boat ride on the lake, rated among the top five activities in Bled, is also on the itinerary. In neighboring Austria, guests visit Lake Wörth and, later, the university town of Klagenfurt, where the dramatic Lindwurm fountain – also known as the dragon fountain – dominates the old city square.
Other highlights of Katarina Line's Harmony tour include a visit to Croatia's Pula Arena, considered one of the best preserved Roman amphitheaters in the world. Guests will also explore the Vrelo Cave in Fuzine, estimated to be nearly four million years old, where traces of prehistoric man have been found. They will also be treated to lunch at Bitoraj, renowned for its cuisine, which offers a blend of the traditional and regional gastronomy.
The scenic lakes and waterfalls of the Plitvice Lakes, a UNESCO World Heritage site, conclude the final days of the tour, which also include a boat ride, among other activities. Guests can then connect to one of many Katarina Line cruises that depart from Split, further extending their holiday with a cruise on the Adriatic Sea.
Tour price includes all transfers in modern, air-conditioned buses, five overnights with breakfast and two with both breakfast and dinner; gastronomical experiences that include olive oil tasting and truffle tasting; local, English-speaking guides, all admissions fees to activities on the itinerary, including the boat rides, cave exploration, and lake tours, as well as two lunches in local restaurants and a farewell dinner.
"With four distinct destinations offering a wide range of activities, sightseeing and gastronomic experiences, Katarina Line's Harmony tour is a great introduction to the cuisine, heritage, architecture, and natural beauty of these picturesque lands," said Hauptfeld.
About Katarina Line
Katarina Line, the leading, award-winning DMC in Croatia and Croatia's premier small ship cruise company with weekly guaranteed departures from the end of April to mid-October, operating out of the major tourist centers of Opatija, Split and Dubrovnik. With a growing fleet of more than 50 ships in four different categories (increasing to six in 2018), the company serves more than 100,000 clients that include 26,000 cruise guests of all ages and budgets. Katarina Line itineraries give travelers the opportunity to explore the stunning natural environment and picturesque Mediterranean towns of Croatia while hopping from one island to another, offering guests unique opportunity to experience the true Croatia. The company enjoys an exceptional relationship with travel agents, which account for more than 90% of all bookings worldwide. Katarina line is a member of many different travel associations, including USTOA, ASTA, NTA, ACTA, RDA, STAN and ETOA. For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit http://www.katarina-
Media Contact
Daniel Hauptfeld
212-616-1190
***@katarina-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse