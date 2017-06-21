News By Tag
I'm Here Too: Movie on Teen Suicide Prevention Crowdfunding Campaign On INDIEGOGO
My name is Brendan Byrne; I am a 34 year old Actor and Film maker from Penrith, N.S.W, Australia. For the past 14 years I have been acting in various TV shows and films
Brendan wants to change this. Deriving inspiration from the promise that suicide should never be an option for anyone, Brendan has delved into the powerful, touching and sensitive narrative by teenager Claire in the movie that focuses on how depression can take your life and impact anyone. This movie is as much for the teens as it is for their loved ones, family and friends to join the conversation rather than embark on silent suffering. From Girl Interrupted to Virgin Suicides, to the recent compelling 13 Reasons Why, few films have sought to examine what lies beneath the surface, when it comes to depression. Suicide should never be a way out for anyone. Instead, Brendan's film is an attempt to help people stay and cope through their troubles.
Help support his worthy endeavor, which seeks $5000 in funds on Indiegogo, to raise awareness on this important issue and end the thought of suicide as an option for anybody facing loneliness, isolation or depression.
If you are looking to fund our project, please click on the link provided below. With just a few days left in the campaign, we would appreciate if you could spread the word by sharing campaign details with friends and family members of social media.
