I'm Here Too: Movie on Teen Suicide Prevention Crowdfunding Campaign On INDIEGOGO

My name is Brendan Byrne; I am a 34 year old Actor and Film maker from Penrith, N.S.W, Australia. For the past 14 years I have been acting in various TV shows and films

Media Contact

Brendan Byrne

***@shadowwolvesproductions.com.au Brendan Byrne

End

-- 34 year old actor and filmmaker Brendan Byrne has created many powerful and telling films on issues like pedophilia, cyber bullying and revenge, and PTSD. His latest offering, "I'm Here Too" captures the thought provoking issues centering around the tragic action of suicide. Around 8 Australians per day kill themselves, according to the 2016 Australian Bureau of Statistics. It is no different for those in other parts of the world. Suicide is a taboo topic and Shadow Wolves Production, Brendan's film making house, aims to create the right atmosphere for a debate and a discussion and more importantly, awareness, about suicide prevention and management. Teens are the most vulnerable on account of changes in society and lack of community support.Brendan wants to change this. Deriving inspiration from the promise that suicide should never be an option for anyone, Brendan has delved into the powerful, touching and sensitive narrative by teenager Claire in the movie that focuses on how depression can take your life and impact anyone. This movie is as much for the teens as it is for their loved ones, family and friends to join the conversation rather than embark on silent suffering. From Girl Interrupted to Virgin Suicides, to the recent compelling 13 Reasons Why, few films have sought to examine what lies beneath the surface, when it comes to depression. Suicide should never be a way out for anyone. Instead, Brendan's film is an attempt to help people stay and cope through their troubles.Help support his worthy endeavor, which seeks $5000 in funds on Indiegogo, to raise awareness on this important issue and end the thought of suicide as an option for anybody facing loneliness, isolation or depression.If you are looking to fund our project, please click on the link provided below. With just a few days left in the campaign, we would appreciate if you could spread the word by sharing campaign details with friends and family members of social media.