Philips speech recognition technology turns voice into text in no time
New SpeechExec Pro 10 software and dictation recorder app offer customers full mobility
ATLANTA GA, June 27, 2017, Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in professional dictation solutions, has launched a brand new software which allows professionals to complete their work more efficiently. Together, with the Philips voice recorder app, the Philips SpeechExec Pro 10 dictation workflow software provides busy legal, healthcare and business professionals the opportunity to streamline their document creation process and significantly reduce their workload. Recordings can be made from any location and sent for transcription at any time.
Smart speech recognition included
This is the first time Philips is offering a complete voice-to-text workflow solution. Philips SpeechExec Pro 10 comes with Nuance Dragon Professional speech recognition, combining two market-leading professional dictation solutions into one easy-to-use workflow. The speech recognition software supports English, French, German, Italian, Dutch and Spanish. One of the great advantages of the software is that it learns your habits. This allows for previously unrecognized words to be added to the computer's dictionary and will then be recognized the next time they are spoken. For users who require a more extensive vocabulary, such as medical terminology, an industry-specific solution from Nuance can be used together with Philips SpeechExec Pro.
Mobile app for maximum mobility
Together with the new Philips dictation recorder app, users can enjoy full mobility and a flexible document creation solution. They can record on the go and have their recordings sent directly to their transcription staff. "If the transcription staff is on holiday, sick or simply has too much to do, speech recognition provides the perfect solution to ensure that productivity and workflow aren't compromised"
Secure and reliable solution for busy professionals
Philips customers worldwide are convinced,"Philips convinced us with their comprehensive range of high-quality dictation devices, a professional speech recognition, and a secure dictation app. The solutions meet our individual document creation requirements the at our law firm"explains Babak Tabeshian LL.M., attorney at the German law firm Dr. Roth & Kollegen Rechtsanwälte Partnerschaft mbB."I recommend voice technology to every lawyer I know. Dictation allows me to focus my time on more valuable, important tasks and legal analyses that need my attention. It's made me more efficient, and I know it would help them be more efficient, too" proclaims Bryan-Eric Lane, Founder of LANE, Lawyers and Business Advisors, Inc. Montreal, Canada.
Test the software for free now
Philips voice technology helps facilitate a productive workflow, supported by the most efficient dictation and transcription tools available. You can test the software free of charge for 30 days. Certified Philips partners can guide you throughout the trial period and provide support during the installation and training, as well as address any other question users may have.
