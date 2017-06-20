News By Tag
BeLive.tv Appoints Mari Smith, Facebook Marketing Expert To Their Brand Ambassador Team
In her role, Smith will provide strategic consulting to support BeLive.tv with marketing and business development.
BeLive.tv is a valuable program based on the property of creating a highly-engaged community. Used to live stream on Facebook's pages, profiles, groups, and events, features such as multi-guest broadcasting and custom on screen graphics are some of the impressive tools offered by BeLive.tv.
From talk shows to educational tutorials, BeLive.tv users can create visually engaging, branded live streams. BeLive.tv helps broadcasters increase engagement and participation from viewers, as comments can easily be highlighted on screen. With the latest Talk Show format, your community can be apart of your broadcast. This makes the live stream a more interactive and engaging experience for everyone.
Smith commented "I have been an active user of BeLive.tv for many months and I have been impressed with the features that are offered which make live streaming on Facebook a great experience for hosts and viewers. I am looking forward to working with the team at BeLive.tv."
"I am delighted that Mari is joining us in at this exciting stage of our operations! Mari became a very active BeLive.tv user after hearing about us through word of mouth, and as soon as we saw her first BeLive.tv broadcast we felt a strong desire for us to be working together! This couldn't come at a better time, as we recently launched new premium features[1]" said Daniel Mayer, co-founder and CEO of BeLive.tv.
You can start publishing to Facebook Live using the unique features of BeLive.tv and enjoy a 14 day free trial of all the features offered at https://BeLive.tv using your Chrome browser.
References
1 - BeLive.tv announcement of premium features https://belive.tv/
Media Contact
Daniel Mayer
CEO, BeLive.tv
+972-545-794-
press@belive.tv
End
