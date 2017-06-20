 
Industry News





This new, boutique business is changing incentive/corporate travel

It's time to think outside the suitcase when it comes to incentive, corporate travel
 
 
ST. LOUIS - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Businesses are changing, from the size of employees to the overall culture to the age of the employees. The "been there done that" cookie cutter way of business is changing, and one aspect of the business culture that is also changing is incentive and corporate travel. Millennials, for example, currently make up the largest generation in the US workforce and are also traveling more for business than their counterparts. Cosmopolitan Experiences (http://www.cosmoexperiences.com/), a brand-new boutique incentive travel company based in St. Louis is out to change just how incentive and corporate travel is managed.

Josie Littlepage, president of Cosmopolitan Experiences has a background in incentive travel as well as 15 years in event planning with her award-winning business, Cosmopolitan Events. Her highly stylized, individualized approach to event planning that has won her high-praise and repeat customers throughout the years will carry over into Cosmopolitan Experiences. With Littlepage's behind-the-scenes partner, Cosmopolitan Experiences will have more than 20 years of combined incentive travel know-how.

"So often incentive and corporate travel is pre-planned with little customization to a clientele that is already very travel savvy," said Josie Littlepage, president, Cosmopolitan Experiences. "At Cosmopolitan Experiences, we're out to change that. Our goal is for each client we work with to have a unique experience to motivate their employees, customized for them just that one time. No two experiences will ever be the same. Your business, your employees — they're special and like no other, so your rewards or incentive travel program should be, too."

Cosmopolitan Experiences plans on targeting small to medium size businesses with an employee base of approximately 50 to 1,000 and with revenues from $1 million to $500 million.

"Smaller companies may want to take all of their team members for meetings and bonding while larger businesses might be looking to set incentives for their sales teams or clients," explained Littlepage.

"Working with Cosmopolitan Experiences is a great experience," said Darla Stadler, manager, Global Accounts, HelmsBriscoe. "The one-on-one attention I receive for my clients is phenomenal. Josie and her team have never missed a detail and the process from beginning to end is flawless. Their professionalism and knowledge of the social, incentive, corporate and association sectors always enhances the experience and is a true benefit to anyone planning a social event, meeting or large conference."

Littlepage added, "Rewarding employees for a job well done is proven to create loyalty and better work environments. Everyone wins when employees are happy. Cosmopolitan Experiences will do all the heavy lifting so to speak. We design, plan, produce and execute your personalized incentive program and your global business meetings for your employees – whether it's just a weekend outing or a week or weeks of a multi-wave program in another part of the country or world. We believe that incentive travel should move people in a way that brings out their passion for work."

About Cosmopolitan Experiences

Cosmopolitan Experiences is a high-touch, white-glove incentive and corporate travel connoisseur business. Our mission is to develop unforgettable experiences for your business. We believe employees should be better after one of our travel experiences; that they should be moved in a way that brings out their passion for work. http://www.cosmoexperiences.com/

