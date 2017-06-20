News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Mount Rainier's Historic Inn and Lodges
Local authors Jeff & Sonja Anderson will be available to sign copies of book
Presiding over the Puget Sound region, Mount Rainier has lured adventurers and entrepreneurs to its slopes since the earliest settlers. Visitors rode packhorses or hiked miles to tent "hotels" at Theosophy Ridge, Indian Henry's Hunting Ground, and Ohanapecosh. James Longmire opened Longmire Springs Hotel near bubbling mineral springs. In 1899, Mount Rainier became a national park, and eventually, a motley array of services were consolidated by the Rainier National Park Company, which built National Park Inn and Paradise Inn. Roads, services, and activities expanded, and guests poured in. Winter activities, such as skiing and tobogganing, increased the park's popularity. The 1936 Winter Olympic Ski Trials and training for World War II ski troops were even hosted there. Visitors today might be surprised to know that many inns, rental cabins, bathhouses, and other buildings have come and gone, leaving some areas more pristine now than for much of the park's history.
Highlights from the book include:
· The original National Park Inn at Longmire burned to the ground, and nothing but a plaque in the woods marks the spot of the first inn at Mount Rainier, the Longmire Springs Hotel: today's National Park Inn served as an annex and sat across the street from its current location.
· It might be difficult to imagine, but hundreds of "housekeeping cabins" and tent cabins dotted the mountain landscape at many different locations: Longmire, Paradise, Sunrise, and Ohanapecosh.
· During World War II, some of the 10th Mountain Division soldiers (many of whom lost their lives fighting valiantly) trained at Mount Rainier, testing clothing, guns, and survival skills in the alpine climate—even at the summit!
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
31325 Pacific Coast Hwy S
Federal Way, WA 98003
When: Sunday, July 9th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
