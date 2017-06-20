News By Tag
The Powder Horn Golf Club Receives Top Honor from Troon
"Newcomer of the Year" award recognizes overall club excellence
The Powder Horn was chosen from among six finalists in Troon's 250+ course portfolio, including golf properties in Arizona, Colorado, California, Alabama, and Queensland, Australia. General Manager Robert Kearney accepted the award last month at the 2017 Troon Leadership Conference at The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.
"This award speaks to the dedication and hard work of the entire staff at The Powder Horn," Kearney says. "We are proud to represent Troon's commitment to creating extraordinary guest and member experiences through personalized service, consistency, and uncompromising attention to detail." The team received an engraved silver and crystal award, which is on display in The Powder Horn Clubhouse.
About The Powder Horn
The Powder Horn Golf Community has been named one of America's top golf communities by Travel + Leisure Golf and a top golf course by publications like Links, Golf Digest and Golfweek. At the base of the Big Horn Mountains just six miles outside of Sheridan, the 900-acre development features a 30,000-square-
About Troon
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world's largest golf management company, with more than 250 golf courses in its portfolio. Also specializing in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues, the company oversees operations at Troon Golf, Honours Golf and Troon Privé properties located in 38 states and 31 countries. Additionally, there are 56 Troon affiliated properties featuring 75 courses that have been recipients of a "Top 100" ranking by national and international publications. Troon properties include Princeville Makai Golf Club, Kauai, Hawaii; The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, Tucson, Ariz.; The Bay Club, Berlin, Md.; Prince's Golf Club, Sandwich, England; and CostaBaja Golf Club, in La Paz, Mexico. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com.
Contact
Robert Kearney
General Manager, The Powder Horn
***@thepowderhorn.com
