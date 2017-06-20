 
Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120


Operation Food Search to Hold Seventh Annual Tomato Explosion

St. Louis agency teams up with more than 80 local restaurants to stop summer childhood hunger
 
 
ST. LOUIS - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, will partner with Feast Magazine plus more than 80 local restaurants to hold its seventh annual Tomato Explosion.  Throughout the month of July, participating restaurants will donate a portion of their sales from a special tomato dish so OFS can connect kids to nutritious meals during the summer.

Diners can further impact OFS' hunger relief efforts by taking part in the "Feed the Need – Add to the Tab".  This option allows customers at participating restaurants the ability to make an additional donation via cash, check or credit card.

Tomato Explosion was created in 2011 as a tomato-centric partnership by Operation Food Search, Feast Magazine, and the St. Louis restaurant community.  It began with 13 participating restaurants and has continued to grow throughout the years.  To date the event has raised more than $140,000 with proceeds benefitting OFS' hunger relief efforts.

Participating restaurants are located in Benton Park, Central West End, Chesterfield, Clayton, Columbia, Creve Coeur, Downtown, Frontenac, Kirkwood, Lafayette Square, Maplewood, Midtown, Richmond Heights, Rock Hill, Soulard, South City, South Hampton, St. Charles/O'Fallon, The Hill, University City/Delmar Loop, Webster Groves, West County, and Edwardsville, Ill.  For a complete list of participating restaurants and their Tomato Explosion dishes, visit TomatoExplosion.OperationFoodSearch.org.

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. that provides food and nutrition education.  With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food.  The agency helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties.  For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.

