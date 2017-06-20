 
Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Galveston Seawall Chronicles

Local author Kimber Fountain will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Galveston Seawall Chronicles
Galveston Seawall Chronicles
 
WEBSTER, Texas - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Galveston Seawall Chronicles

Local author Kimber Fountain will be available to sign copies of book

Along Galveston's Gulf Coast runs a seventeen-foot-high, ten-mile-long protective barrier—a response to the nation's all-time deadliest natural disaster. The seawall remains a stoic protector more than a century later, shielding the island from much more than physical destruction. As the foundation of Seawall Boulevard, this structure created an entirely new tourism industry that buoyed the city's economy through war, the Great Depression and hurricanes. Adapting to the cultural trends and political movements that defined the past century, the seawall represents the unbreakable spirit of Galveston's resilient population and provides a fascinating glimpse into bygone times.

About the Author:

Kimber Fountain grew up on the Texas Gulf Coast and was a frequent visitor to Galveston as a child and a teen. After receiving a bachelor of arts degree in theatre and dance from the University of Texas at Austin, she spent many years in Chicago before returning to Texas and making her present home on the island. Kimber has spent the past five years intently studying Galveston history within her work as a writer for several local publications and through her former position as a historical tour guide. She is currently the editor-in-chief and feature writer of Galveston Monthly magazine and serves as chairperson of the Arts and Historic Preservation Advisory Board to the Galveston City Council. Occasionally, Kimber can also be seen on stage at the Island East-End Theatre Company in downtown Galveston.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

1029 West Bay Area Blvd.

Webster, TX 77598

When:  Friday, July 7th, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Click to Share