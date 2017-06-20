News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Galveston Seawall Chronicles
Local author Kimber Fountain will be available to sign copies of book
About the Author:
Kimber Fountain grew up on the Texas Gulf Coast and was a frequent visitor to Galveston as a child and a teen. After receiving a bachelor of arts degree in theatre and dance from the University of Texas at Austin, she spent many years in Chicago before returning to Texas and making her present home on the island. Kimber has spent the past five years intently studying Galveston history within her work as a writer for several local publications and through her former position as a historical tour guide. She is currently the editor-in-chief and feature writer of Galveston Monthly magazine and serves as chairperson of the Arts and Historic Preservation Advisory Board to the Galveston City Council. Occasionally, Kimber can also be seen on stage at the Island East-End Theatre Company in downtown Galveston.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1029 West Bay Area Blvd.
Webster, TX 77598
When: Friday, July 7th, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
