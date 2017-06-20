 
News By Tag
* Rebuilt Electric Motors
* Used Electric Motors
* Remanufactured Electric Motors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Youngsville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120


East Coast Electrical Equipment Company Announces Professional Rebuilt Electric Motor Solutions

East Coast Electrical Equipment Company of Youngsville, NC has announced its offer of professional rebuilt electric motors solutions at competitive pricing. Those interested in learning more can browse through the website.
 
 
EastCoastMotor.com
EastCoastMotor.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Rebuilt Electric Motors
Used Electric Motors
Remanufactured Electric Motors

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Youngsville - North Carolina - US

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- East Coast Electrical Equipment Company of Youngsville, NC has announced its offer of professional rebuilt electric motor solutions. These professional rebuilt electric motor solutions are available at competitive pricing and East Coast Electrical Equipment Company is committed to providing solutions that meet or exceed industry standards.

East Coast Electrical Equipment Company will first begin by analyzing the client's equipment specifications and need requirements. The correct equipment piece will then be selected, disassembled, and rebuilt with quality and engineering teams involved throughout the process.

Those interested in learning more about the professional rebuilt electric motor solutions offered can browse through the East Coast Electrical Equipment Company website, www.eastcoastmotor.com. To reach this company for questions or quotes, call 888-560-8122 or use the contact form found on the East Coast Electrical Equipment Company website.

About East Coast Electrical Equipment Company:

Since 1968 East Coast Electrical Company has been providing its clients across the globe with high quality new, rebuilt, remanufactured, and used electric motors and controls. With the largest inventory of electric motors in the world, we can supply any organization with the precise motor needed at the most competitive price possible. Boasting over 130 years of industry experience, our sales engineers along with our electrical and design engineers are available to properly address and solve the needs of our clients. For more information regarding the 100 to 20,000 HP AC electric motors in wound rotor, squirrel cage, synchronous, vertical, and DC we have available or other electric motor solutions we offer, simply browse through http://eastcoastmotor.com  or call us today at 888-560-8122.

Contact
EastCoastMotor.com
***@marketreachseo.com
End
Source:EastCoastMotor.com
Email:***@marketreachseo.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MarketReachSEO PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share