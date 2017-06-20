News By Tag
East Coast Electrical Equipment Company Announces Professional Rebuilt Electric Motor Solutions
East Coast Electrical Equipment Company of Youngsville, NC has announced its offer of professional rebuilt electric motors solutions at competitive pricing. Those interested in learning more can browse through the website.
East Coast Electrical Equipment Company will first begin by analyzing the client's equipment specifications and need requirements. The correct equipment piece will then be selected, disassembled, and rebuilt with quality and engineering teams involved throughout the process.
Those interested in learning more about the professional rebuilt electric motor solutions offered can browse through the East Coast Electrical Equipment Company website, www.eastcoastmotor.com. To reach this company for questions or quotes, call 888-560-8122 or use the contact form found on the East Coast Electrical Equipment Company website.
About East Coast Electrical Equipment Company:
Since 1968 East Coast Electrical Company has been providing its clients across the globe with high quality new, rebuilt, remanufactured, and used electric motors and controls. With the largest inventory of electric motors in the world, we can supply any organization with the precise motor needed at the most competitive price possible. Boasting over 130 years of industry experience, our sales engineers along with our electrical and design engineers are available to properly address and solve the needs of our clients. For more information regarding the 100 to 20,000 HP AC electric motors in wound rotor, squirrel cage, synchronous, vertical, and DC we have available or other electric motor solutions we offer, simply browse through http://eastcoastmotor.com or call us today at 888-560-8122.
