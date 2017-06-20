News By Tag
School Of Rock Haymarket Ready To Rock N' Roll
Music Education Franchise Opens its Newest Virginia Location
School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and supportive learning environment where they can develop skills on various instruments such as guitar, vocals, keyboard, bass and drums. Drawing on classic rock n' roll theory and songs, School of Rock students build their skills on the foundational methods of artists from AC/DC to Frank Zappa. The school's performance-
The new School of Rock Haymarket will be owned by mother-and-son team Mary and Conner Hitchcock. A recent music school grad, Conner spent much of his youth at a local music school, where he learned to play the guitar, bass and drums. Proud of her son's growth as a musician, professional and individual as a result of his involvement in music, Mary jumped at the opportunity to recreate Conner's experience for other families in the Haymarket community.
"When a team like Conner and Mary find School of Rock, we know it's going to be a match made in heaven," said School of Rock CEO, Dzana Homan. "Haymarket is lucky to have Mary's business experience and Conner's impressive teaching and performing background."
"Music is how I grew up. Instead of playing sports, I would head to my local music school to rehearse and be with my friends," said School of Rock franchisee, Conner Hitchcock. "As I got older, I helped manage the music school and feel that those skills will perfectly translate to what we are doing here at School of Rock. The School of Rock will truly be an authentic slice of the Haymarket community and my Mom and I couldn't be more thrilled to move into this new venture together."
For more information on School of Rock, please visit schoolofrock.com.
ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK
The music school your mom and dad wish they had when they were kids, School of Rock is an ingenious concept that gets kids and adults rocking out to the classics and up and performing with their peers. With more than 190 locations in nine countries, the franchise proves that rock and roll is here to stay. Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
