 
News By Tag
* Music
* Rock
* Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Haymarket
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120


School Of Rock Haymarket Ready To Rock N' Roll

Music Education Franchise Opens its Newest Virginia Location
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Music
* Rock
* Event

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Haymarket - Virginia - US

HAYMARKET, Va. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, announces the opening of its newest school in Haymarket, Virginia, located at 15101 Washington Street Haymarket, Virginia 20169. A grand opening party will be held on Saturday, July 15 where from (12-4). The rockin' bash will feature live music from Haymarket area musicians, a raffling of an electric guitar and other prizes, face-painting, discounts, and a ceremonial guitar smashing and ribbon cutting.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and supportive learning environment where they can develop skills on various instruments such as guitar, vocals, keyboard, bass and drums. Drawing on classic rock n' roll theory and songs, School of Rock students build their skills on the foundational methods of artists from AC/DC to Frank Zappa. The school's performance-based approach has advanced students across the world by preparing them with confidence and superior instrumental skills, propelling some to record deals, American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

The new School of Rock Haymarket will be owned by mother-and-son team Mary and Conner Hitchcock. A recent music school grad, Conner spent much of his youth at a local music school, where he learned to play the guitar, bass and drums. Proud of her son's growth as a musician, professional and individual as a result of his involvement in music, Mary jumped at the opportunity to recreate Conner's experience for other families in the Haymarket community.

"When a team like Conner and Mary find School of Rock, we know it's going to be a match made in heaven," said School of Rock CEO, Dzana Homan. "Haymarket is lucky to have Mary's business experience and Conner's impressive teaching and performing background."

"Music is how I grew up. Instead of playing sports, I would head to my local music school to rehearse and be with my friends," said School of Rock franchisee, Conner Hitchcock.  "As I got older, I helped manage the music school and feel that those skills will perfectly translate to what we are doing here at School of Rock. The School of Rock will truly be an authentic slice of the Haymarket community and my Mom and I couldn't be more thrilled to move into this new venture together."

For more information on School of Rock, please visit schoolofrock.com.

###

ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK

The music school your mom and dad wish they had when they were kids, School of Rock is an ingenious concept that gets kids and adults rocking out to the classics and up and performing with their peers. With more than 190 locations in nine countries, the franchise proves that rock and roll is here to stay. Follow School of  Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA. For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/
End
Source:School of Rock
Email:***@konnectagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Music, Rock, Event
Industry:Event
Location:Haymarket - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Konnect PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share