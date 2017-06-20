 
Tammy Filipiak RDH, MS Named President of the American Dental Hygienists' Association

 
 
Tammy Filipiak (L), Dr. Elizabeth Rydell, Chief Dental Officer (R)
Tammy Filipiak (L), Dr. Elizabeth Rydell, Chief Dental Officer (R)
 
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Midwest Dental Vice President of Clinical Development Tammy Filipiak, RDH, MS, has been installed as president of the American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA). The ceremony was held during the group's 94th annual conference on June 19th in Jacksonville, Florida.

"It's been a 31 year journey to the position of ADHA president," said Filipiak. "I started as a dental hygiene student member in 1986, and I have been fortunate to enjoy the many benefits of professional membership over the past three decades."

A member of the ADHA since 1986, Filipiak has served in a number of capacities with the organization, including council and leadership level positions. She has received several awards during her career and was most recently recognized as one of "Six Dental Hygienists You Should Know" by Dimensions of Dental Hygiene.

"I'm very excited to continue the work outlined in the ADHA strategic plan of uniting, empowering and supporting the dental hygiene profession," said Filipiak. "Dental Hygienists play an important role in improving the public's oral and overall health, and I could not be more proud to be representing the dental hygiene community this next year."

A dental hygienist with 30 years of experience in clinical, educational and management settings, Filipiak joined Midwest Dental in 2004 as director of dental hygiene. She was promoted to director of clinical development in 2010, and named vice president of clinical development in 2015.

About Midwest Dental:

Midwest Dental was founded in 1968 as a single dental practice in rural Mondovi, Wis. The company emphasizes patient satisfaction and improving dental health outcomes. Each Midwest Dental supported practice strives to be a dedicated and contributing member of its local community. Today, the company continues that philosophy supporting over 190 dental clinics in 16 states across the country, including regional brands Mountain Dental, Merit Dental, and Mondovi Dental. For more information, visit us online at http://midwest-dental.com.

Media Contact
Bob Connolly
715-318-3458
***@midwest-dental.com
