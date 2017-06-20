News By Tag
Tammy Filipiak RDH, MS Named President of the American Dental Hygienists' Association
"It's been a 31 year journey to the position of ADHA president," said Filipiak. "I started as a dental hygiene student member in 1986, and I have been fortunate to enjoy the many benefits of professional membership over the past three decades."
A member of the ADHA since 1986, Filipiak has served in a number of capacities with the organization, including council and leadership level positions. She has received several awards during her career and was most recently recognized as one of "Six Dental Hygienists You Should Know" by Dimensions of Dental Hygiene.
"I'm very excited to continue the work outlined in the ADHA strategic plan of uniting, empowering and supporting the dental hygiene profession,"
A dental hygienist with 30 years of experience in clinical, educational and management settings, Filipiak joined Midwest Dental in 2004 as director of dental hygiene. She was promoted to director of clinical development in 2010, and named vice president of clinical development in 2015.
