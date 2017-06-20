News By Tag
St Paul Residential Remodeling Company Discusses Home Renovation Trends
Titus Contracting shares what home updates are popular in 2017
A house becomes a home when the owners add their personal touches – those things that make it unique and reflect the homeowner's personality. This may not be anything new but it is becoming more popular as people building new homes or renovating their current home look for new ways to add a personal touch.
Personalizing a home can take many forms. Often a single item can set the tone for a space such as a custom textured painting, detailed tile feature, or a one-of-a-kind light fixture. Some homeowners decide to follow a theme and implement different pieces throughout their renovation. There is no pressure to do something entirely new or unique, but just something that adds individual personality.
One home design trend that has been at the top of the list for several years now and continues in popularity, is an open floor plan. Open floor plans are especially desired for living areas and kitchens. Having an open space allows families to connect easier. It also allows light to spread into more areas of the home and creates an easy flow. Entertaining guests is much easier with an open floor plan as well, and it alleviates the issue of someone being cut off in the kitchen while making preparations.
Many homeowners feel energy-efficient appliances and eco-friendly building materials are most important when renovating. Although not always the most glamorous, leaning toward energy efficiency is practical. It helps the environment and homeowners' pocketbooks!
Technology is becoming a growing trend in updated homes. People can now control the lights, locks and alarms in the palm of their hand, even when away from home. Smart phones and new home automation technology allow for easy control and access to home systems. In addition, technology can allow homeowners to put their heating and cooling on a schedule to save energy or automatically turn off lights at certain times. The options are nearly endless and will continue to grow as technology advances even more.
Making unused space usable is another growing trend. Unfinished basements and attics are the most popular areas to finish and turn into added space. An extra guest bedroom, home office, entertainment room or hobby area are some of the most popular uses. Again, homeowners can add their personality here by designing the space around what they love or need.
Home is the place where people can be themselves. Whether alone or with family and friends, home should be a reflection of those who live there.
Titus Contracting is a residential remodeling company that specializes in all types of home remodeling, including kitchens, lower levels, bathrooms and theater rooms. The company serves clients in St Paul and the surrounding Twin Cities area. Titus Contracting has a reputation for good communication, timely work and reliable contractors. To learn more about home remodeling or to schedule a consultation, visit http://www.homeremodelers.com/
Scott Rajavuori
***@homeremodelers.com
