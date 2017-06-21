Wells Fargo Chief Technology Officer Scott Dillon to Keynote FSI Transformation Assembly

Digital transformation event scheduled for September 14-15 in Palm Beach, Florida

-- The Millennium Alliance announces Wells Fargo Chief Technology Officer Scott Dillon will be the keynote speaker at its biannual FSI Transformation Assembly on September 14-15 in Palm Beach, Fla. Technology and business leaders from leading financial and insurance organizations will hear Dillon's address on IT's evolution from service provider to business partner.The Financial Services and Insurance sector is on the precipice of digital transformation. This move comes as the industry evolves to meet the changing needs of the on-demand, online consumer.In a recent survey by The Millennium Alliance, over 90% of CIOs from financial services and insurance organizations stated that digital transformation is a major focus for their businesses in 2017. *Of the surveyed, they identified the following factors as being of the highest priority:·Hybrid cloud - solving complex finance/risk transformation initiatives for financial institutions·Innovative digital, data and analytics technologies/solutions to drive consumer centricity·Making omnichannel a reality: transforming and simplifying the enablement of customers and bankers alike·Responding to regulatory changes, for example, data protection in the digital world·Cross-channel Marketing - ROI analysis, attribution, and optimization·Connecting with the connected customer·Thinking mobile-firstExperts from North America's leading financial services and insurance organizations will be debating how new technology is disrupting the industry. Dillon will be providing IT leaders with tips based on his extensive experience at Wells Fargo and Co., as well as Deloitte Consulting, LLP.As CTO, Dillon heads Enterprise Information Technology (EIT) for Wells Fargo. EIT is the heart of what enables Wells Fargo to satisfy its customers' financial needs. EIT's more than 24,000 team members worldwide deliver simple, safe, sound, innovative, and integrated IT products and services to its customers and team members around the world.Under his leadership, technology team members set IT strategy, deliver systems software design and development, and provide Wells Fargo global customers 'round-the-clock' banking access through in-store, online, ATM, mobile device and telephone transactions. They serve customers directly through systems availability and security, as well as indirectly, through internal business partners who deliver a wide range of financial products and servicesRegister your interest at www.mill-all.comFSI Transformation Assembly is the only event dedicated to providing an initiate space for C-level IT leaders in the financial services and insurance sectors who are dealing with the challenges of digital transformation. Understanding not only the convergence of Mobile, Social, and Cloud but also the possible implications of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Blockchain is vital to stay ahead of the competition.Register your interest at www.mill-all.com