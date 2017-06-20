 
School Of Rock Elk Grove Ready To Rock N' Roll

Leading Music Education Franchise Opens Newest Location in Sacramento Area
 
 
ELK GROVE, Calif. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, announces the opening of its newest school in Elk Grove, California, located at 9045 Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove, California 95624 in the historic Independent Order of Odd Fellows building. To celebrate their opening, School of Rock will be hosting a rockin' party on July 15th from 11 am to 4 pm, featuring live music from School of Rock, a ceremonial guitar-smashing, tours, trial classes, raffle prizes and refreshments.

Students at School of Rock benefit from the school's interactive rock performance-based structure. Students of all skill-levels and ages learn classic rock instruments such as guitar, vocal, drum and keys through the theory and tunes of rock n' roll legends like Pink Floyd and AC/DC. Each School of Rock season concludes in a live show in front of real, live audiences at well-known stages. Successful students have gone on to major gigs on superstar platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

Elk Grove franchisees Jason Kline and Cecilia Yi were drawn to the School of Rock concept after seeing students perform a show almost ten years ago. After having to bribe their own children to attend traditional music lessons, the pair decided to put their interest to the test and purchased the historic Independent Order of Odd Fellows building with plans to open the Sacramento area's first School of Rock.

"We were so impressed by the kids we saw a decade ago it was still fresh in our minds when we realized our own kids weren't loving their musical experience. After learning so much about the music industry from our first business, Axe Heaven, making model guitars, we decided to open a School of Rock," said School of Rock Elk Grove franchisee Jason Kline. "We have already received a lot of positive feedback from the community so far and look forward to providing local kids with a fun way to learn and grow."

"As a company, we have always known that the Sacramento area is an ideal environment for School of Rock. Given Jason and Cecilia's passion for the world of music, we are confident they are the right leaders to bring this school to life," said School of Rock CEO, Dzana Homan.

For more information on School of Rock, please visit schoolofrock.com.

###

ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK

The music school your mom and dad wish they had when they were kids, School of Rock is an ingenious concept that gets kids and adults rocking out to the classics and up and performing with their peers. With more than 190 locations in nine countries, the franchise proves that rock and roll is here to stay. Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA. For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/.
