School Of Rock Elk Grove Ready To Rock N' Roll
Leading Music Education Franchise Opens Newest Location in Sacramento Area
Students at School of Rock benefit from the school's interactive rock performance-
Elk Grove franchisees Jason Kline and Cecilia Yi were drawn to the School of Rock concept after seeing students perform a show almost ten years ago. After having to bribe their own children to attend traditional music lessons, the pair decided to put their interest to the test and purchased the historic Independent Order of Odd Fellows building with plans to open the Sacramento area's first School of Rock.
"We were so impressed by the kids we saw a decade ago it was still fresh in our minds when we realized our own kids weren't loving their musical experience. After learning so much about the music industry from our first business, Axe Heaven, making model guitars, we decided to open a School of Rock," said School of Rock Elk Grove franchisee Jason Kline. "We have already received a lot of positive feedback from the community so far and look forward to providing local kids with a fun way to learn and grow."
"As a company, we have always known that the Sacramento area is an ideal environment for School of Rock. Given Jason and Cecilia's passion for the world of music, we are confident they are the right leaders to bring this school to life," said School of Rock CEO, Dzana Homan.
For more information on School of Rock, please visit schoolofrock.com.
ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK
The music school your mom and dad wish they had when they were kids, School of Rock is an ingenious concept that gets kids and adults rocking out to the classics and up and performing with their peers. With more than 190 locations in nine countries, the franchise proves that rock and roll is here to stay. Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
