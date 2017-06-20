News By Tag
Healthy Workplaces Receive Recognition in 2nd Annual Workplace Wellness Awards
The concept for the Wellness Awards came from HARC's CEO, Dr. Jenna LeComte-Hinely, who adamantly believes that healthy work environments are a key component of a healthy community. Dr. LeComte-Hinely stated that "With many working adults spending the majority of their waking hours at work, it's critical that we make wellness at workplace a topic of conversation. Workplace wellness programs not only benefit the individual employee, but also the community, and the organization's bottom line. Healthy employees are more productive and less absent, and have fewer injuries, resulting in fewer worker's compensation claims. In some ways, the benefits of a healthy workplace are immeasurable."
HARC recognized winners in three subcategories (Nutrition/Fitness/
MSA Consulting, Inc. was the grand prize winner among small organizations (fewer than 100 employees). Some of MSA's exemplary practices include health lunch alternatives, an in-office gym, regular safety trainings, standing desk options, flexible schedules, and mentorship programs. As a result, they have high employee morale and low absenteeism, and their turnover rate is very low.
For the second year in a row, Desert Oasis Healthcare/Family Hospice Care (DOHC/FHC) was the grand prize winner among large organizations (over 101 employees). DOHC/FHS provides a wide variety of health and wellness programs for employees, including healthy meals, smoking cessation classes, walking clubs and flu shots. They have an active safety committee and provide training to diffuse difficult situations in a non-violent manner, and offer stress management courses and an employee assistance program.
Organizations representing a wide range of industries across the Coachella Valley applied for the awards. In addition to the two grand prize winners, subcategory awards were handed out to both small employers and large employers. These winners include:
Nutrition, Fitness, Health Screenings: United Way of the Desert (small organization);
Safety and Ergonomics: Friends of the Desert Mountains (small organization);
Mental Health and Well-Being: CVEP (small organization);
The aim of the awards is to highlight the efforts of exemplary workplaces that prioritize employee health and well-being, share best practices, and to inspire others to start similar initiatives. HARC views workplace wellness as a critical component of community health in our Valley. HARC looks forward to hosting the third annual Coachella Valley Workplace Wellness Awards in June of 2018.
The awards luncheon was made memorable by the fabulous and charming Master of Ceremonies, Janet Zappala of KMIR-KPSE. The event was made possible by the event's sponsors, including Alpha Care, College of the Desert, Desert AIDS Project, Regional Access Project Foundation, Spotlight 29 Casino/Twenty-
About HARC
HARC, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing research and evaluation services related to health and wellness. HARC is funded by grants, donations, and our consulting services. HARC is located on the University of California, Riverside Palm Desert Center. More information can be obtained by calling HARC at (760) 404-1945, or visiting the organization's website at http://www.HARCdata.org.
Contact
Dr. Jenna LeComte-Hinely
Chief Executive Officer
***@harcdata.org
