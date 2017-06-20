Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a 75 Y/O industrial fabrication and repair business in Nor

End

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell an industrial fabrication and repair business that focuses on hot mills, cold mills and plate mills. The Business has been in operation for over 75 years and is located in Northwest Indiana.The Business engineers and fabricates new parts and repairs and services existing parts and machines. Service is offered 24/7, and the Business is proficient in breakdowns, evaluations, repair and re-assembly and is able to have quick turnaround times while preserving high work quality. The Company operates in a 44,000ftfacility. The facility houses a mix of manual and CNC equipment and cranes.While the Business primarily serves the steel industry, a new owner would be able to expand into other industries with a targeted sales and marketing effort. There is skilled staff and management in place.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603