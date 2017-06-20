News By Tag
Legendary Country Musician Gene Watson Known As 'The Singer's Singer' Returns to Mill Town
Masterful Voice in Country Music will sing from collection of timeless hits on Saturday, July 15
Watson released his first single at the age of 19. Over the years, he produced six number one and 23 top ten hits. Even though he has been in the industry for over 30 years, he is still releasing albums. His latest, Real. Country. Music. shows that he is still the master when it comes to classic country music. Watson believes that today's fans still want to hear classic country. Traditional country is about life, heartaches, loves and family. He finds it difficult to write songs that are simply about riding a tractor and drinking beers with friends.
Tickets for Gene Watson are $35 for Premium Reserved seats and $30 for Reserved seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com)
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include, The Booth Brothers and The Diplomats on July 22; The Oak Ridge Boys on August 12; Billy Ray Cyrus on August 19 and T.Graham Brown and Jimmy Fortune on Sept. 14. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or an upcoming calendar of events, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-
