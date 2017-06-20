News By Tag
PGA National Resort & Spa Announces 'Independence Day Extravaganza.'
PGA National Resort & Spa, one of the world's top golf and spa resorts, announces its "Fourth of July Extravaganza" for an unforgettable Independence Day at exceptional rates.
The summer celebration with rates from $119 (resort fee and taxes additional) will offer fun activities for the whole family including DJ music, balloon sculpting, airbrush tattoos, caricatures and more on Monday, July 3rd. A barbecue is also available for resort guests at the rate of $29.95 per adult and $14.95 for kids between the ages of 7-12 and complimentary for children under six years old. The menu includes Hamburgers, Turkey Burgers, Veggie Burgers, Shrimp Kebab, Grilled Fish, Fish Tacos, Grilled Chicken, Hot Dogs, and Bratwurst, with condiments, traditional sides, and ice cream desserts.
All guests enjoy complimentary self-parking and access to the new Sports & Racquet Club with over 45 weekly fitness classes. Plus they can make a splash in the zero entry pool, kiddie pool, and outdoor Jacuzzi.
Spa enthusiasts will rejoice with a special offer of their choice of 50 minute Swedish Massage or 50 minute Deep Cleansing Facial with bonus mini split of Prosecco for just $89 plus gratuity July 3rd and 4th. Relax and rejuvenate at the newly designed ladies lounge area at The Spa at PGA National and take a dip in the famed "Waters of the World," collection of outdoor mineral pools from the healing waters of the Earth's most treasured locations.
The schedule of the event begins at noon until 4 pm on Monday, July 3rd, with kids' fun poolside activities. Then the barbecue is held from 6pm-9pm at the Honda Pavilion. Moreover, it is followed by a fireworks extravaganza at 8 pm (weather permitting) to be viewed from The Honda Pavilion, Poolside, or from iDeck.
PGA National is located just eight minutes from the beach and is close to great attractions such as Lion Country Safari, the Palm Beach Zoo, Norton Museum of Art and Rapids Water Park.
"We are proud to bring to you the Fourth of July Extravaganza which covers lots of exclusive features rolled out to give both young and old the fun experience that they deserve. The Extravaganza kicks off with kids, and family fun, barbecue buffet style dinner, and winds down with impressive fireworks display on Monday, July 3rd, 2017 and promises to be an unforgettable experience,"
For more on PGA National Resort & Spa: www.pgaresort.com, 800.863.2819.
