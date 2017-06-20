The Waterfront Singing Ambassadors and Perform Until September 4

Spread the Word

-- The triple award-winningpresented byreturn for their sixth year on Toronto's Waterfront. Eight lively ambassadors will perform impromptu a cappella renditions of classic and modern summer hits and offer assistance, directions and recommendations to visitors on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, from 11 am to 6 pm until September 4. Visit www.waterfrontbia.com for more information."Themake people smile and join in as they inform and perform along Toronto's vibrant Waterfront,"states Carol Jolly, Executive Director,. "They not only share information and help direct people to the many amazing places on Toronto's Waterfront, but their a cappella performances enhance the visitor experience all summer long."Theareand. Theyare split into two quartets that will perform ten a cappella summertime favourites, plus the unofficial anthem for the province, in key locations and busy daytime spots along the Waterfront. Each song has been arranged by internationally-published composer, arranger and per­former Aaron Jensen.Get into the groove and dance on the waterfront with thethis summer. Their song list includes:by Pharrell Williams;by Walk Off the Earth;by The Chords;by The Impressions;by The Beatles;by Johnny Nash;by the Beach Boys;by The Drifters;by Simon and Garfunkel,by Harry Belafonte andby Dolores Claman and Richard Morris.Wearingbranded polo shirts, windbreakers, back packs, and festive fedoras, thewill be easy to spot as they distribute savings cards and information on key local activities to keep Torontonians and tourists well-informed of all that the Waterfront has to offer. Throughout the summer, they visit members daily to gain updates and perform. In addition, they ride the sponsored City Sightseeing Toronto double-decker tour buses to explore the City's top attractions and spread the word about the Waterfront. Special appearances are also made at member, resident and neighbouring events including the Waterfront Artisan Market, the Redpath Waterfront Festival, Sail-in Cinema, Union Station, Ripley's Aquarium, and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to name a few.Thehelp to make the Toronto Waterfront a welcoming destination and have a positive impact on the newly revitalized pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood. The program is made possible with assistance from Canada Summer Jobs.AboutEstablished in 2004, The Waterfront Business Improvement Area (WBIA), is the voice of the Waterfront's business community. Toronto's WBIA is a community-driven organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the economic and cultural vitality of the Waterfront area. The WBIA welcomes over 17 million visitors annually with a service area population of 59,251 and growing rapidly. 68% of the area's residents are under the age of 45, are university educated, have an average household income of $135,901 and walk to work. Unlike most Toronto BIAs, The Waterfront BIA is both a full-service residential area and a tourist destination, ranking second in every major tourist category – domestic and international, pleasure and business, first-time and repeat. Through marketing and promotion, special events, streetscape enhancement, strategic planning and advocacy initiatives, the WBIA continues to secure its position as one of Toronto's premier destinations. Annual programs include the Waterfront Artisan Market, Redpath Waterfront Festival, Waterfront Singing Ambassadorsand Ice Breakers, produced by Winter Stations. The Waterfront BIA has been the proud recipient of the Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas (TABIA) Awards in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015, as well as the 2015 Downtown Merit Award from the International Downtown Association (IDA) and the Award of Distinction from the 2016 BIA National Conference Awards.