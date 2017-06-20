News By Tag
The Waterfront Singing Ambassadors and Perform Until September 4
"The Singing Ambassadors make people smile and join in as they inform and perform along Toronto's vibrant Waterfront,"
The 2017 Singing Ambassadors are Aisha Barrow, Erin Horan,Crystal Huang, Asha James, Daniel Lord, Russel Niessen,Jackson Smylie and Braeden Soltys. Theyare split into two quartets that will perform ten a cappella summertime favourites, plus the unofficial anthem for the province, in key locations and busy daytime spots along the Waterfront. Each song has been arranged by internationally-
Get into the groove and dance on the waterfront with the Singing Ambassadors this summer. Their song list includes: Happy by Pharrell Williams; Summer Vibe by Walk Off the Earth; Sh Boom Sh Boom by The Chords; It's All Right by The Impressions;
Wearing The Waterfront BIA branded polo shirts, windbreakers, back packs, and festive fedoras, the Singing Ambassadors will be easy to spot as they distribute savings cards and information on key local activities to keep Torontonians and tourists well-informed of all that the Waterfront has to offer. Throughout the summer, they visit members daily to gain updates and perform. In addition, they ride the sponsored City Sightseeing Toronto double-decker tour buses to explore the City's top attractions and spread the word about the Waterfront. Special appearances are also made at member, resident and neighbouring events including the Waterfront Artisan Market, the Redpath Waterfront Festival, Sail-in Cinema, Union Station, Ripley's Aquarium, and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to name a few.
The Singing Ambassadors help to make the Toronto Waterfront a welcoming destination and have a positive impact on the newly revitalized pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood. The program is made possible with assistance from Canada Summer Jobs.
About The Waterfront BIA:
Established in 2004, The Waterfront Business Improvement Area (WBIA), is the voice of the Waterfront's business community. Toronto's WBIA is a community-driven organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the economic and cultural vitality of the Waterfront area. The WBIA welcomes over 17 million visitors annually with a service area population of 59,251 and growing rapidly. 68% of the area's residents are under the age of 45, are university educated, have an average household income of $135,901 and walk to work. Unlike most Toronto BIAs, The Waterfront BIA is both a full-service residential area and a tourist destination, ranking second in every major tourist category – domestic and international, pleasure and business, first-time and repeat. Through marketing and promotion, special events, streetscape enhancement, strategic planning and advocacy initiatives, the WBIA continues to secure its position as one of Toronto's premier destinations. Annual programs include the Waterfront Artisan Market, Redpath Waterfront Festival, Waterfront Singing AmbassadorsTM and Ice Breakers, produced by Winter Stations. The Waterfront BIA has been the proud recipient of the Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas (TABIA) Awards in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015, as well as the 2015 Downtown Merit Award from the International Downtown Association (IDA) and the Award of Distinction from the 2016 BIA National Conference Awards.
