June 2017
School Of Rock Libertyville Ready To Rock N' Roll

Music Education Franchise Opens Newest Location in Illinois.
 
 
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The leader in performance-based music education, School of Rock, is proud to announce the opening of its newest school in Libertyville, Illinois. The school is located at 225 East Park Avenue, Libertyville, Illinois 60048. School of Rock Libertyville will open its doors to students June 19, but will celebrate its grand opening with a rockin' party held July 15 from noon to six p.m. Attendees are invited to enjoy live music demonstrations from School of Rock house bands from across Illinois, a ceremonial guitarsmashing and ribbon-cutting, raffles, free trial lessons, hourly giveaways and a special guest appearance.

School of Rock provides students of all ages a unique learning environment where they can develop skills with a variety of instruments including guitar, vocals, keyboard, bass and drums. Drawing on their own experience as touring musicians, School of Rock instructors teach students the legendary theories and tunes of timeless rock artists such as AC/DC and Frank Zappa. This performance-based approach has advanced students around the world by providing them with confidence and superior instrumental repertoire, propelling some students to notable platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

School of Rock Libertyville franchisee John Zebell always imagined opening a music school, but never thought it would be possible until he discovered School of Rock. A lifelong classic rock fan, he looks forward to providing the Libertyville community a glimpse into his childhood, the "era of rock and roll."

"We have found a great fit to open our newest school in John. His passion and business know-how are ideal for not only us, but also the Libertyville community," said School of Rock CEO, Dzana Homan. "As with all locations, our commitment to safety and quality is top-priority and John will certainly bring this location to next-level standards."

"I can still remember the feeling buying my first guitar years ago," said School of Rock Libertyville franchisee John Zebell. "I can't wait to share the feeling that performing live music brings with my family, the community and our new staff. It's unlike anything else. I feel very blessed to be where I am."

For more information on School of Rock, please visit schoolofrock.com.

ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK  The music school your mom and dad wish they had when they were kids, School of Rock is an ingenious concept that gets kids and adults rocking out to the classics and up and performing with their peers. With more than 190 locations in nine countries, the franchise proves that rock and roll is here to stay. Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA. For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com  or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/.
School of Rock
