June 2017





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120


Sangoma Technologies Aquires VoIP Supply

 
BUFFALO, N.Y. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation, a leader in Unified Communications solutions announced the planned acquisition of VoIP Supply LLC.


VoIP Supply, based in Buffalo, New York has for 15 years proven to be one of the top US channel partners selling telecom solutions from many leading manufacturers, including VoIP hardware, SIP phones, IP-PBX phone systems and Asterisk open source PBX appliances.

Sangoma, known for their excellent VoIP hardware and great customer support, not long ago expanded with a couple of acquisitions, one being Schmooze, the primary developer of FreePBX®. Their Asterisk based PBXact UC appliances have since taken a larger role in the companies' products. Matched with a new line of phones, the S series, these affordable, feature rich PBX systems are capturing an increasing share of new installations. More and more SMB companies are looking for communications solutions that can be managed in-house by personnel of the company. The PBXact appliances offer a series of apps that ease deployment, configuration and setup and come with a GUI that is well designed and user friendly.

Recently, http://www.asteriskpbxsystems.com/top-3-asterisk-pbx.html included Sangoma's PBXact UC 40 as one of three top affordable Asterisk based PBX systems for the SMB market.

