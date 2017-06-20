Eagle Commercial Realty Services Announces Sale of Mariposa Self Storage

End

-- Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO is pleased to announce the sale of a Mariposa Self Storage in Nogales, Arizona. The self storage facilities sold June 20, 2017 for $3,300,000. The property provides over 500 units of drive up self storage for personal and small business storage needs as well as 400 rentable mailbox units. Eagle Commercial led an international marketing campaign sourcing numerous potential buyers and multiple offers. Ultimately an out of state buyer came in with the highest bid. The sale of this property required the depth of experience, resources and industry contacts of our team and all parties involved. In the end, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.Jeff Gorden, Vice President & Seth Hodges, Associate of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix, an Argus Self Storage Sales Network Affiliate, specialize in self storage and RV storage properties and represented the Seller in this transaction.Our self storage specialty group is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com.Eagle Commercial Realty Services - Gorden Group2929 N 44th Street, #345Phoenix, AZ 85018