Middlesex Community College Selects BlackBeltHelp for 24x7 Technology Help Desk Support!
BlackBeltHelp, a higher education focused provider of help desk products & services, announced its partnership with Middlesex Community College.
As the college experience extends past the average school day, there are a significant number of students and faculty using Middlesex Community College's IT support services after business hours. This makes it vital for the college to provide support to all users during evenings, weekends and holidays. The BlackBeltHelp After Hours IT Help Desk Support will provide IT support agents as an extension to Middlesex Community College on-campus staff during hours when they are typically limited or unavailable.Support and advice will be accessible for the same inquiries answered by the Middlesex Community College staff, including:
General IT Scope of Support:
» Network Connectivity
» Productivity applications
» Antivirus / Security utilities
» Basic Operating System Support
» Password Reset
» Browsers
LMS Scope of Support:
» Tier 1 LMS
• Computer Related Issues
• Course Navigation
• Finding Grades
» Tier 2 LMS
• Issues Affecting Multiple Students
• Editing Course Content
• Class Roster Issues
About Middlesex Community College:
Middlesex Community College is a public community college with two campuses located in Lowell and Bedford, Massachusetts, United States.
Founded in 1970, Middlesex Community College has grown to become one of the largest community colleges in Massachusetts, with two distinct campuses, one in suburban Bedford and the other in the center of the city of Lowell. As of the 2014-2015 academic year, MCC has a total annual enrollment of more than 13,000 credit students and 7,000 noncredit students.
Learn more about www.middlesex.mass.edu
About BlackBeltHelp
BlackBeltHelp is a leading provider of help desk products and services including IT, LMS, Admissions & Enrollments, Financial Aid, Advising, Facilities and Switchboard, supporting Higher Education for past 6 years. With over 200 clients globally, BlackBeltHelp provides wide range of Product and Services to improve help desk administration and end user experience.
Why BlackBelthelp 24x7 Technology Help Desk Support
- Higher Education Focus (200+ Higher Education Clients) indicated their familiarity with Higher Education culture and - Relationship Management Skills
- Ability to support the entire learning eco system, including Learning Management System and Tech support
- Flexibility to provide call overflow support during fall and spring semester beginning
- Cost Effective Solution – 40% less expensive than any other vendor
- End User Satisfaction – 24x7 support with multi-modality i.e. Call, Email, Chat, Web forms
- Business Continuity – Internal Knowledge base created by BlackBeltHelp aids business continuity and sound training for existing staff.
To know more about BlackBeltHelp.com visit - http://www.blackbelthelp.com
Contact
Joe Wilson
+1 844-255-2358
***@blackbelthelp.com
