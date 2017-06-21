News By Tag
Burton Enright Welch Named Top 300 Registered Investment Adviser by the Financial Times
"We are proud to be honored by such an esteemed publication,"
The Financial Times (FT), a London-based daily newspaper, produced the FT 300 list independently in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidy of the FT that provides business intelligence on the investment management industry. On June 22, the FT hosted a banquet in New York City honoring FT 300 firms.
FT and Ignites used the following six criteria to select RIAs: assets under management (AUM), AUM growth rate, years in existence, compliance record, industry certifications, and online accessibility.
"We are grateful to the Times for the recognition,"
"This is a testament to our wonderful clients and the fantastic team we have here working on their behalf," said Burton. "Bob and I couldn't be prouder of where we stand nearly three decades after we started."
About Burton Enright Welch
Burton Enright Welch (BEW) is an independent financial planning firm based in Walnut Creek, California. BEW serves clients across the country in a fiduciary capacity. As of June 26, 2017, BEW had approximately $575 million in assets under management. The firm was founded in 1989. http://www.bewinvest.com/
FT 300 Disclosure
The FT 300 is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (June 2017). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.
