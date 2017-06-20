News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lennar at Altair Irvine Celebrates a Grand Debut
"We could not be more thrilled with the turnout of this initial launch," said Jeremy Parness, Division President for Lennar California Coastal. "The large crowds and eager homebuyers was more than just a display of built-up interest, it's an indicator of what's to come when we grand open in the fall."
Lennar is building six upcoming neighborhoods of luxury homes at Altair Irvine, a guard-gated masterplanned community that offers top-notch amenities, the highest level of Everything's Included® features to date and a resort-inspired lifestyle. Each neighborhood offers a variety of home sizes and styles characterized by beautiful open layouts, stunning indoor-outdoor living spaces, luxurious master suites and contemporary architecture with traditional influences.
Lennar's six neighborhoods Aurora, Celestial, Eclipse, Lumiere, Solstice and Starlight offer beautiful new homes that range in size approximately from 2,533 to 6,579 square feet of living space. Each with their own distinct collection of floorplans, four of the six neighborhoods offer Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. Designed specifically to accommodate multigenerational or extended families who live together, these special homes include an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette.
Altair Irvine will see Lennar's highest spec level of Everything's Included® features offered than ever before. Homebuyers will enjoy items such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, solar electric packages and the latest in home automation technology from the industry's most trusted and used brands.
Behind the gates at Altair Irvine will be a resort-inspired lifestyle defined in part by its upscale amenities. It will feature a guard gated entryway, a rarity for masterplans in the Irvine area, along with two main recreation centers: The Terrace and The Club. The Terrace will offer a Jr. Olympic-sized pool and a spa surrounded by covered cabanas, along with an adjacent park space that includes a playground and tot lot. The Club will be an approximately 7,000-square foot facility that offers indoor and outdoor event space with a catering kitchen, two pools and spas including an approximately 4,000-square foot beach entry pool, a barbecue pavilion, more covered cabanas, outdoor fireplace, tennis courts, bocce courts and more.
The Welcome Home Centers for Lennar at Altair Irvine are now open daily, just off Axis and Irvine Boulevard. Select communities are now pre-selling. Interested homeshoppers should visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse