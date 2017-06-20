 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes In Irvine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Irvine
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

Lennar at Altair Irvine Celebrates a Grand Debut

 
 
Thousands of people attended Altair Irvine's debut Sneak Peek Event.
Thousands of people attended Altair Irvine's debut Sneak Peek Event.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lennar
New Homes
New Homes In Irvine

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Irvine - California - US

Subject:
Events

IRVINE, Calif. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar at Altair Irvine celebrated a wildly successful debut last weekend during their Sneak Peek event where thousands of people attended. The event was the first opportunity for eager homeshoppers to learn more about the six neighborhoods of luxury homes, reserve their homesites and to take advantage of pre-model pricing with a handful of homes selling during the initial weekend.

"We could not be more thrilled with the turnout of this initial launch," said Jeremy Parness, Division President for Lennar California Coastal. "The large crowds and eager homebuyers was more than just a display of built-up interest, it's an indicator of what's to come when we grand open in the fall."

Lennar is building six upcoming neighborhoods of luxury homes at Altair Irvine, a guard-gated masterplanned community that offers top-notch amenities, the highest level of Everything's Included® features to date and a resort-inspired lifestyle. Each neighborhood offers a variety of home sizes and styles characterized by beautiful open layouts, stunning indoor-outdoor living spaces, luxurious master suites and contemporary architecture with traditional influences.

Lennar's six neighborhoods Aurora, Celestial, Eclipse, Lumiere, Solstice and Starlight offer beautiful new homes that range in size approximately from 2,533 to 6,579 square feet of living space. Each with their own distinct collection of floorplans, four of the six neighborhoods offer Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. Designed specifically to accommodate multigenerational or extended families who live together, these special homes include an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette.

Altair Irvine will see Lennar's highest spec level of Everything's Included® features offered than ever before. Homebuyers will enjoy items such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, solar electric packages and the latest in home automation technology from the industry's most trusted and used brands.

Behind the gates at Altair Irvine will be a resort-inspired lifestyle defined in part by its upscale amenities. It will feature a guard gated entryway, a rarity for masterplans in the Irvine area, along with two main recreation centers: The Terrace and The Club. The Terrace will offer a Jr. Olympic-sized pool and a spa surrounded by covered cabanas, along with an adjacent park space that includes a playground and tot lot. The Club will be an approximately 7,000-square foot facility that offers indoor and outdoor event space with a catering kitchen, two pools and spas including an approximately 4,000-square foot beach entry pool, a barbecue pavilion, more covered cabanas, outdoor fireplace, tennis courts, bocce courts and more.

The Welcome Home Centers for Lennar at Altair Irvine are now open daily, just off Axis and Irvine Boulevard. Select communities are now pre-selling. Interested homeshoppers should visit www.lennar.com/altair to view floorplans or contact a New Home Consultant by calling 949-423-3007.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, New Homes In Irvine
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share