 
News By Tag
* Beacon Audio Books
* Recon Marines
* P.K Hawkins
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Recon Marines" Written By Author P.K. Hawkins In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Recon Marines" written by author P.K. Hawkins and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
 
 
"Recon Marines" Written By Author P.K. Hawkins
"Recon Marines" Written By Author P.K. Hawkins
NEW YORK - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Recon Marines" written by author P.K. Hawkins and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

There's no greater job in the universe than that of a Recon Marine. There is also none more dangerous.

At first, Marsden and his team's mission seems simple enough. They are to check out an anomaly on a recently discovered world, determine if it's safe, and then turn it over to Science Corps for further study. They weren't expecting it be their first contact with a new alien race, nor were they expecting that alien race to already be preparing for war against humanity. The crashed ship is a biological warfare research vessel, and it is full of terrifying creatures collected specifically to destroy humans.

What started as a cakewalk for a large group of highly trained marines becomes a desperate fight for survival as the deadly menagerie of the ship set out to systematically wipe the human invaders out.

Download your copy of "Recon Marines" written by P.K. Hawkins and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format on Audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/Recon-Marines-A...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Source:The Jimmy Star Show
Email:***@jimmystarshow.com Email Verified
Tags:Beacon Audio Books, Recon Marines, P.K Hawkins
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share