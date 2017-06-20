Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Recon Marines" Written By Author P.K. Hawkins In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Recon Marines" written by author P.K. Hawkins and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

"Recon Marines" Written By Author P.K. Hawkins

Contact

The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

End

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Recon Marines" written by author P.K. Hawkins and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Download your copy today!There's no greater job in the universe than that of a Recon Marine. There is also none more dangerous.At first, Marsden and his team's mission seems simple enough. They are to check out an anomaly on a recently discovered world, determine if it's safe, and then turn it over to Science Corps for further study. They weren't expecting it be their first contact with a new alien race, nor were they expecting that alien race to already be preparing for war against humanity. The crashed ship is a biological warfare research vessel, and it is full of terrifying creatures collected specifically to destroy humans.What started as a cakewalk for a large group of highly trained marines becomes a desperate fight for survival as the deadly menagerie of the ship set out to systematically wipe the human invaders out.Download your copy of "Recon Marines" written by P.K. Hawkins and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format on Audible here:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com