Georgia's InsuranceHub Announces Merger with CoverYou Insurance

Two Gwinnett County-Based, Tech-Driven Insurance Agencies Join Forces to Better Serve their Clients

-- On the heels of its recent move to a larger office in Lawrenceville and the announcement of the projected addition of 50 new employees over the next three years, Gwinnett-based InsuranceHub is pleased to announce its recent merger with its Lawrenceville neighbors and fellow tech-driven insurance agency, CoverYou Insurance. As a result of the merger, CoverYou's five employees have moved to InsuranceHub's new 20,000 SF office at 1720 Lakes Parkway and the combined team is able to provide a broader selection of carriers and services to their clients."We are thrilled that CoverYou Insurance sought us out for this mutually beneficial merger," said Jim Lloyd, President of InsuranceHub. "We are pleased to have CoverYou's Ed, Melanie, Frannie, Jon and Chris join us at our new campus. Each of them comes with a lot of experience and enthusiasm. Thanks to the merger, we now have access to more carriers, which allows us to provide more options for our clients as we strive to find the best policy to fit their needs at the best price."Since 2001, CoverYou Insurance has had a long history of serving the people of Georgia and the Southeast. As has always been the case with InsuranceHub, they take pride in the strong relationships they've developed over the years and they strive to be trusted advisors providing top-notch service to their personal and business insurance customers. To learn more about the merger, visit www.insurancehub.com/ coveryou InsuranceHub is technology-driven insurance agency that serves over 15,000 clients across the United States. Our goal is simple: make insurance easy. As a long-standing agency, we've developed strong relationships with some of the most respected insurance carriers in the industry. It's because of these relationships that we're able to provide our own customers with transparent choices and competitive rates. When customers choose to work with InsuranceHub, they are not only selecting an agency, but a partner that becomes a trusted advisor. Originally launched as a small Nationwide Insurance agency in Metro Atlanta in 1985, the Lloyd Pro Group Agency was rebranded as InsuranceHub in 2015 and has offices in Lawrenceville, Douglasville and Atlanta. For more information about InsuranceHub, visit www.insurancehub.com