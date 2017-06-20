News By Tag
Georgia's InsuranceHub Announces Merger with CoverYou Insurance
Two Gwinnett County-Based, Tech-Driven Insurance Agencies Join Forces to Better Serve their Clients
"We are thrilled that CoverYou Insurance sought us out for this mutually beneficial merger," said Jim Lloyd, President of InsuranceHub. "We are pleased to have CoverYou's Ed, Melanie, Frannie, Jon and Chris join us at our new campus. Each of them comes with a lot of experience and enthusiasm. Thanks to the merger, we now have access to more carriers, which allows us to provide more options for our clients as we strive to find the best policy to fit their needs at the best price."
Since 2001, CoverYou Insurance has had a long history of serving the people of Georgia and the Southeast. As has always been the case with InsuranceHub, they take pride in the strong relationships they've developed over the years and they strive to be trusted advisors providing top-notch service to their personal and business insurance customers. To learn more about the merger, visit www.insurancehub.com/
About InsuranceHub:
