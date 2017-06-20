Heywood Hospital Celebrates 110th Birthday!

Contact

-- Heywood Hospital opened its doors to receive patients on June 27, 1907. The Hospital was given to the community by Martha Heywood and her daughter, Helen, in memory of their husband and father, Henry Heywood.Since its founding, Heywood has continually advanced its programs, services, technology and facilities. The first addition to the hospital came in 1921, adding Maternity and a Pediatrics ward, followed by the north wing in 1941. In 1952, the hospital again expanded to add the Obstetrical Department, Radiology, Laboratory and a new Pediatrics floor.In 1961, The Favor wing opened on the south side of the hospital, creating four surgical suites, an eight bed Recovery Room, large Emergency Department area, Central Supply and educational classroom areas. In 1972, a 3.5 million dollar expansion project was completed adding two additional floors for Coronary Care, Nuclear Medicine, Administrative offices and a much needed cafeteria. In 1978, the north wing was renovated and the 12 bed Mental Health Unit was completed. In 1982, the Winchendon Hospital joined Heywood and became the outpatient Winchendon Health Center. Also during that year, a new Radiology wing was added to the hospital housing the Radiographic Imaging, Ultrasound, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography and CT Scan Department in a modern, functional facility.In 1990, a new Medical Office Building was completed on the campus, and in 1993, the hospital completed several renovations and expansion projects including the Watkins Emergency Center, the LaChance Maternity Center, Physical Therapy, and the Mental Health Unit. In addition, major renovation projects began at the Winchendon Health Center and the hospital Annex Administration building. The majority of these renovations were made possible by a successful $3.2 million capital campaign, involving more than 1,000 donors from the hospital and the community.In December of 2010, the Hospital completed its largest expansion ever, with the opening of the Watkins Center for Emergency and Acute Care. Named for the Watkins Family Foundation in honor of Chris and Karen Watkins, the Watkins Center offers a state-of-the-art 20-bed Emergency Center, the Garrison CT Suite, a new Hospital Aid Association Gift Shop, and two floors of private inpatient rooms. The first floor is known as Watkins I and has 19 private telemetry, medical and surgical beds, and 6 ICU beds. The new ICU is named for the Robinson-Broadhurst Foundation. The second floor is known as Watkins II and houses 25 private medical surgical beds. The project cost $37.6 million, and was completed over an 18-month period from June of 2009 to November of 2010. The Hospital raised over $10 million in philanthropy to support the project.Investing in Our FutureThe time has now come for Improvements to Heywood Hospital's surgical facilities. The proposed state-of-the-art Surgical Pavilion will expand our breadth and depth of services, improve operating efficiencies and strengthen the financial performance and sustainability of Heywood Hospital.The modernized Surgical Pavilion will expand Heywood's breadth and depth of services, improve operating efficiencies and strengthen the financial performance and sustainability of the Hospital. Heywood's premier Surgical Pavilion will include four Operating Rooms, two Minor Procedure Rooms, four Endoscopy Rooms, a Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU), Patient Preparation/Recovery Area and staff support space. The Surgical Pavilion will allow for technologies to expand advanced surgical offerings, attract new surgeons to the region and support the infrastructure for Heywood Hospital's new Center for Weight Loss & Bariatric Surgery.Heywood Hospital provides surgical services to residents from over 50 Massachusetts and New Hampshire communities, performing 7,000 procedures annually, the highest utilization rates are from within Heywood Healthcare's primary service area – residents of North Central and North Quabbin communities.The Heywood Surgical Pavilion project is just one piece of the three-prong Fulfilling Our Promise Capital Campaign, which addresses the most significant health needs of the people in our communities, providing healthcare services which can be accessed by all. It will provide crucial care, focusing on some of our most vulnerable and under-served populations, optimizing services, improving continuity of care, enhancing outreach and integrating services for maximum benefit.In Petersham, Heywood Healthcare is moving full-steam ahead with plans for a behavioral health and substance abuse facility, the Quabbin Retreat. This significant project will be completed in four phases, the first of which opened in May – The Dana Day Treatment Center, providing intensive outpatient services for adults with dual diagnosis of mental illness and substance abuse disorders. Phase Two includes the creation of an adult residential substance abuse center and outpatient services. Phases Three and Four of this project will encompass a residential adolescent substance abuse treatment program and an inpatient detox center.The Quabbin Retreat will reduce wait times for patients seeking behavior health and substance abuse care, provide skilled job opportunities and stimulates local economy and support community-based prevention and education efforts.At Athol Hospital, ground has been broken on the full-scale design of a new Emergency Department (ED) and Medical Office Building (MOB). The new Emergency Department will double the capacity of the Emergency Room and transform the facility to meet leading industry standards, providing 13 exam rooms, eight private dedicated acute care rooms, five dedicated behavioral health rooms, a new Main Lobby and covered entrance and a new Radiology Department, one floor of medical office space for Primary/Specialty Care and one floor for Behavioral Health Services.For more information on the Fulfilling Our Promise Campaign, please contact Heywood Healthcare Philanthropy at (978) 630-6431.###About Heywood HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Heywood Hospital is a 134-bed acute care hospital in Gardner, MA, which provides a broad range of high quality medical, surgical, obstetrical, pediatric and behavioral health services on an inpatient and outpatient basis. The hospital's Centers of Excellence include the Watkins Center for Emergency and Acute Care; the LaChance Maternity Center; the Diabetes Center; and the Heywood Heart and Vascular Center, an affiliate of the Heart and Vascular Center of Excellence at UMass Memorial Health Care.