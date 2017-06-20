News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Las Vegas Comedy Institute Presents Standup Showcase #19
The funniest new comedians of Las Vegas will showcase their material in Don Barnhart's Las Vegas Comedy Institute's 19th Standup Showcase
Since opening the Las Vegas Comedy Institute in 2000, Barnhart has been teaching standup, improv and comedy writing skills helping to develop the next generation of comedy stars.
Many of his students are already touring professionally and several have recently completed tours with Battle Comics entertaining the troops overseas.
Barnhart's background in comedy in unparalleled as he grew up on the set watching his father direct Mork & Mindy hanging out and learning from Robin Williams and Jonathan Winters. Out of high school, Don got a job as a doorman at The Comedy & Magic Club and by the time he was 20 he became the house emcee, talent coordinator and night manager working with and opening for Jay Leno, Jim Carey, Dennis Miller, Jerry Seinfeld and so many more.
Don left the club to pursue standup fulltime and when he's not on tour can be seen performing nightly at Jokesters Comedy Club inside The D Hotel Casino. Don was one of the first to graduate from the Second City Conservatory Program in Los Angeles.
Barnhart stars in the documentary Finding The Funny with Brad Garrett and Louie Anderson about the importance of learning comedy skills from the best teachers and his new book Finding Your Funny is a must for anyone interested in pursing a career in comedy. He is also one of the stars in Jordan Brady's new film, I Am Battle Comic where they entertained the troops serving in Afghanistan.
"It's important to nurture and encourage new comedians and give them a professional environment to work on their acts which is why we do the showcase. From there, we created the ongoing Monday Madness Night at Jokesters Comedy Club where they can get on a professional stage", said Barnhart in a recent interview. "Keep in mind, this is not an open mic and we only put on the best of the best keeping the show professional with a solid headliner to close out the show. The Las Vegas Comedy Institute's Showcase night is a great stepping stone to see new talent and decide if they're ready for the main stage."
The Las Vegas Comedy Institute's 19th Standup Showcase will take place at 8pm on July 15th. Admission is free but seating is limited so you must RSVP to hold your seat. 21 and over, refreshments are available and there is plenty of free parking.
For more information, please visit:https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Don Barnhart Entertainment
***@donbarnhart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse