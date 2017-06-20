 
Industry News





July 7-9: Rubicon Theatre Presents the Summer Youth Production of Aladdin JR

Rubicon Theatre Company Goes on a Magical Flying Carpet Ride with the Summer Youth Production of Disney's Aladdin JR.
 
 
VENTURA, Calif. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- 'A Whole New World' kicks off the summer youth program with Aladdin JR., based on the iconic animated film and featuring an Academy Award-winning score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. Soar to new heights on a magical, flying carpet ride filled with romance, adventure and hilarious hijinks. When street urchin Aladdin vies for the attention of the beautiful princess, Jasmine, he uses a genie's magic power to become a prince in order to marry her. Iago, Jafar, the Genie and more beloved characters come to life in this fantastical musical that celebrates the power of love and friendship. Aladdin JR. is directed and choreographed by Carolanne Marano, with Musical Direction by Miriam Arichea. The production opens July 7 and runs for 5 performances only through July 9.

In Agrabah, City of Enchantment, every beggar has a story and every camel has a tail. Aladdin, a kind but wily street urchin, falls in love with beautiful Princess Jasmine. It just so happens that the Sultan has declared that Princess Jasmine must choose a husband the next day. After she turns down offers from various wealthy suitors, Aladdin and the evil Jafar duke it out for Jasmine's love. With a little help from a wacky genie, Aladdin manages to win Jasmine's hand in marriage.

Associate Artistic Director and Director of the Education and Outreach Programs Brian McDonald describes Aladdin JR., as "a delightful one-hour version of the Disney musical that is certain to entertain the entire family. We are having so much fun putting this show together and look forward to sharing it with our audiences."

Aladdin JR. features an uplifting, award-winning musical score, puppets, and a cast of 24 elementary and high school students ranging in ages from 9 to 14. The cast includes: Abigail Block, Troy Braun, Kyler Bray, Grayson Button, Gregory Gillett, Molly Globerman, Lizzy Gonzalez, Alex Jannone, Jayla Ramirez, Chloe Scofield, Lauren Sherman, Tessa Shinden, Karmela Lynn Whigham and Neirin Winter from Ventura; Aliza Barroca and Stephanie Zager from Camarillo; Ava Burge and Jessie Engel from Oak View; Nevaeh Aspuria and Soraya Fox from Oxnard; Samantha Green from Newbury Park; Coree Kotula from Ojai; Samantha Hirschhorn of Port Hueneme and Ian Holmes from Madrid, Spain.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE AND TICKETS
Rubicon Theatre Company's Youth Program presentation of Disney's Aladdin JR. runs Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the company's home at 1006 East Main Street, Ventura, CA  93001. Advance tickets sales are $11 for kids under 12 and $16 for those 13 or older. (Tickets are $5 more at the door.) There is also a $4 processing fee. To purchase by phone, call the Rubicon Box Office at 805.667.2900 or in person from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 7 days a week. To purchase tickets online, go to www.rubicontheatre.org.

805-667-2900
***@rubicontheatre.org
Source:Rubicon Theatre Company
Email:***@rubicontheatre.org Email Verified
Click to Share