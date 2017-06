July 7-9: Rubicon Theatre Presents the Summer Youth Production of Aladdin JR

Rubicon Theatre Company Goes on a Magical Flying Carpet Ride with the Summer Youth Production of Disney's Aladdin JR.

-- 'A Whole New World' kicks off the summer youth program with, based on the iconic animated film and featuring an Academy Award-winning score byand. Soar to new heights on a magical, flying carpet ride filled with romance, adventure and hilarious hijinks. When street urchin Aladdin vies for the attention of the beautiful princess, Jasmine, he uses a genie's magic power to become a prince in order to marry her. Iago, Jafar, the Genie and more beloved characters come to life in this fantastical musical that celebrates the power of love and friendship.is directed and choreographed by, with Musical Direction by. The production opens July 7 and runs for 5 performances only through July 9.In Agrabah, City of Enchantment, every beggar has a story and every camel has a tail. Aladdin, a kind but wily street urchin, falls in love with beautiful Princess Jasmine. It just so happens that the Sultan has declared that Princess Jasmine must choose a husband the next day. After she turns down offers from various wealthy suitors, Aladdin and the evil Jafar duke it out for Jasmine's love. With a little help from a wacky genie, Aladdin manages to win Jasmine's hand in marriage.Associate Artistic Director and Director of the Education and Outreach Programs Brian McDonald describes, as "a delightful one-hour version of the Disney musical that is certain to entertain the entire family. We are having so much fun putting this show together and look forward to sharing it with our audiences."features an uplifting, award-winning musical score, puppets, and a cast of 24 elementary and high school students ranging in ages from 9 to 14. The cast includes: Abigail Block, Troy Braun, Kyler Bray, Grayson Button, Gregory Gillett, Molly Globerman, Lizzy Gonzalez, Alex Jannone, Jayla Ramirez, Chloe Scofield, Lauren Sherman, Tessa Shinden, Karmela Lynn Whigham and Neirin Winter from; Aliza Barroca and Stephanie Zager from; Ava Burge and Jessie Engel from; Nevaeh Aspuria and Soraya Fox from; Samantha Green from; Coree Kotula from; Samantha Hirschhorn ofand Ian Holmes fromRubicon Theatre Company's Youth Program presentation of Disney'sruns Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the company's home at 1006 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001. Advance tickets sales are $11 for kids under 12 and $16 for those 13 or older. (Tickets are $5 more at the door.) There is also a $4 processing fee. To purchase by phone, call the Rubicon Box Office at 805.667.2900 or in person from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. 7 days a week. To purchase tickets online, go to www.rubicontheatre.org