United Premier Soccer League Announces Southeast Conference Expansion with Lowcountry United FC
Charleston (S.C.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2018 Spring Season
Based in Charleston, S.C., Lowcountry United FC will begin UPSL play in the Southeast Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are very pleased to add in Lowcountry United FC into our UPSL Southeast Conference. The UPSL is a national league and we're committed to elevating soccer in communities from coast to coast. We are slowly but surely penetrating the east coast in terms of adding the quality teams out there into the mix in preparation for our 2018 UPSL Spring Launch. Lowcountry United FC is a quality club, led by Owner Alan Bahadori, who has worked hard over the years to build up the club to where it is today and become a new member of our league. Alan has a vision and has done an incredible amount of heavy lifting to get to where they are today. We welcome Lowcountry United FC to the UPSL and wish them the very best in preparation for a Spring 2018 launch."
Lowcountry United FC is owned by Charleston, S.C. native Alan Bahadori, an entrepreneur and soccer coach. Bahadori, 29, is founder of the Charleston Charity Cup, a local soccer benefit, and an advocate for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Lowcountry United FC Owner Alan Bahadori said, "We're building a soccer club here in the Charleston, S.C. area and it's a grass-roots club because there was nothing to bridge the gap in our market between high school and college soccer and our local professional team the Charleston Battery (USL). There were no semi-professional opportunities so our focus has been expanding here, and in doing so have a club that's able to be sustainable for the long term."
Lowcountry United FC recently won the Charleston Soccer League, the South Carolina Amateur Soccer Association championship, was runner-up at the Carolinas Cup, and advanced to the group stage of the USASA Region III tournament.
"We've come to a point where glass ceiling with our local, state and area leagues and it's time to put this expansion forward and get some outdoor soccer really going here," Bahadori said. "At this point our best option was to expand through the UPSL and do all the things that come with that, and really get it going forward with the changes we want to see here."
The team will play UPSL games at Military Magnet Academy (2950 Carner Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405) on a new field recently installed by the school and the North Charleston department of Parks and Recreation in Oct. 2016, and compliant with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Lowcountry United Football Club
Lowcountry United Football Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Charleston, S.C., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Lowcountry United FC will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.
Founded in 2015, Lowcountry United FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Alan Bahadori
Direct: 843-708-1856
Email: lowcountryunited@
Website: www.lowcountryunited.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
