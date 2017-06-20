News By Tag
Kim Dow Receives Award for Sass Magazine
Sass Magazine is a women's lifestyle and professional magazine celebrating local women and is a resource on topics ranging from career, health, travel and fashion. The inaugural issue was published in December 2015. Since then, distribution has more than doubled to include not only Frederick County but also Carroll County, Washington County, Montgomery County, Shepherdstown, WV and Gettysburg, PA.
Kim Dow is also the owner of Kalico Design, a graphic design company, and one of the founders of local dance troupe Equinox Dance Company.
For more information, please contact Sass Magazine at 201-360-5417 or info@sassmagazine.com (Photo courtesy of Frederick County Chamber of Commerce).
Contact
Laura Rennie, Sass Magazine
***@sassmagazine.com
