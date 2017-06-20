 
Kim Dow Receives Award for Sass Magazine

 
 
Entrepreneur Award 2017
Entrepreneur Award 2017
FREDERICK, Md. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Kim Dow, owner and publisher of Sass Magazine, was awarded the 2017 Entrepreneur Award for a start up business from the Frederick County Chamber and Entrepreneur Council of Frederick County at the annual Entrepreneur Awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. The Entrepreneur Award ceremony celebrates both emerging and established local business owners in Frederick County.

Sass Magazine is a women's lifestyle and professional magazine celebrating local women and is a resource on topics ranging from career, health, travel and fashion. The inaugural issue was published in December 2015. Since then, distribution has more than doubled to include not only Frederick County but also Carroll County, Washington County, Montgomery County, Shepherdstown, WV and Gettysburg, PA.

Kim Dow is also the owner of Kalico Design, a graphic design company, and one of the founders of local dance troupe Equinox Dance Company.

For more information, please contact Sass Magazine at 201-360-5417 or info@sassmagazine.com (Photo courtesy of Frederick County Chamber of Commerce).

Laura Rennie, Sass Magazine
info@sassmagazine.com
