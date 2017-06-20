News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Want to Increase Productivity? Buy a New Desk
The study, which monitored telephone customer service agents in Texas, found that when workers were given sit stand workstations, the ability to change their positions from sitting to standing each day greatly improved their productivity. Even more importantly, the amount of productivity increased over time. Productivity increased 23 percent in the first month, and more than 50 percent within 6 months of the change.
Although it has been known for quite awhile that adjustable standing desks improve workers' health, the A&M study was important because it showed that productivity improved, too - adding another reason for workers and their employers alike to consider investing in these sit stand workstations.
"We've found that the number of businesses seeking adjustable standing desks for their employees has grown considerably in the last couple years," says Tara Laughter, marketing director for Systems Office Furniture (https://usedcubicleshouston.com/
Contact
Tara Laughter, Systems Office Furniture
***@createmyoffice.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse