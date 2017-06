Want to Increase Productivity? Buy a New Desk

Adjustable standing desk

-- According to a study last year from Texas A&M, one of the easiest ways to increase your productivity is to have a standing desk.The study, which monitored telephone customer service agents in Texas, found that when workers were given sit stand workstations, the ability to change their positions from sitting to standing each day greatly improved their productivity. Even more importantly, the amount of productivity increased over time. Productivity increased 23 percent in the first month, and more than 50 percent within 6 months of the change.Although it has been known for quite awhile that adjustable standing desks improve workers' health, the A&M study was important because it showed that productivity improved, too - adding another reason for workers and their employers alike to consider investing in these sit stand workstations."We've found that the number of businesses seeking adjustable standing desks for their employees has grown considerably in the last couple years," says Tara Laughter, marketing director for Systems Office Furniture ( https://usedcubicleshouston.com/ ), a new and used office furniture store in College Station. "The used ones especially are very popular."