News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Beaverton, OR
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Chad started his financial career in 1988 while still in college working as a college agent for a major Life Insurance company in the Midwest. Over the last 30 years he has worked independently and with several nationally recognized financial institutions on everything from mortgage financing to college and retirement planning as well as basic financial money management strategies. As the son of two teachers and the spouse of a teacher, he has always believed in education FIRST, products and solutions next.
Chad realizes that people need solutions for their financial and retirement objectives. Chad brings "real world" practical experience to the classroom. His goal is to provide the students of his classes with the information to make practical, educated decisions about their financial and retirement goals. He is committed to LISTENING to his students and talking about things that are important to them and to find common sense solutions for their long-term goals and financial success.
As a parent of an adult child with special needs, Chad has first-hand experience into the unique challenges presented to families with a special needs family member.
As a way of "Giving Back", Chad is pleased to be working as Chapter President, Instructor / Personal Financial Coach for the Beaverton OR Chapter of (AFEA) American Financial Education Alliance. A recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that provides educational workshops and classes in businesses and universities nationwide.
AFEA is thrilled to have Chad join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse