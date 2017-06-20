News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Best Western Aku Tiki Inn Announces Rooms Available for The Coke Zero 400
Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort Welcomes Guests For Annual Daytona Speedway Event
Race fans will enjoy morning events including the Richard Petty Ride-Along Program and Midway. The stadium and UNOH Fanzone open at 2pm. Driver appearances and autograph sessions will take place during the afternoon. At 5:25 pm, country star, Tyler Farr, will be performing at the pre-race concert which takes place prior to the start of the 2017 Coke Zero 400. After the race, attendees will enjoy a state of the art fireworks show.
Blaine Lansberry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn, states, "The Coke Zero 400 at the Daytona International Speedway is eagerly anticipated every year. We have guests who travel across the country to witness this traditional Daytona Beach racing event. We love seeing familiar faces and welcoming new guests. After enjoying the race, fans can relax by our pool or take a walk on the beach as our hotel sits right on the ocean."
This oceanfront resort includes a wide range of amenities that are included in their affordable rate. A sample of the amenities include high speed Wi-Fi internet access, a daily hot buffet breakfast, a daily cocktail hour, free parking, and a daily newspaper. Lansberry adds, "We still have rooms available for this year's race as well as for the July 4th holiday weekend. We encourage guests to book now for best room availability. Our hotel is in close proximity to the speedway and there are many shops and restaurants within walking distance of our oceanfront resort. Our location and amenities keep guests coming back year after year for this annual Daytona Speedway event."
The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn offers a variety of room options for guests including rooms with ocean views, ocean front, and efficiency's. Efficiency rooms come equipped with a kitchenette that has a four-burner stove with oven, a microwave, coffee maker, a mid-sized refrigerator, and utensils. Rooms without an efficiency offer a microwave, small refrigerator, and coffee maker.
Lansberry states, "Guests have commented they like having the option of booking rooms that have efficiencies or rooms without kitchenettes. Those that prefer the efficiency prefer to make their own meals, while other guests never want to see a kitchen while on vacation. We offer both options to accommodate our guests."
Traders, the on-site restaurant at the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn, hosts the complimentary daily deluxe hot breakfast buffet. Lunch and dinner are also available with an extensive and varied menu that includes appetizers, soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, poke bowls, seafood tacos, chicken, steak, barbeque ribs, prime rib, desserts and more. Pizza can also be ordered and enjoyed on the tropical themed pool deck.
The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn is located at 2225 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach, Florida. This hotel is in an ideal location for race fans as it is near both the Daytona Beach International Airport and the Daytona Beach International Speedway. Various entertainment venues are also nearby including the Daytona Beach Bandshell that offers free weekly concerts.
Travelers are encouraged to book now for best rates and availability. To make a reservation, consumers should call 1-800-258-8454. To learn more about this Daytona Beach, Florida oceanfront resort, visit online at https://bwakutiki.com/
For more information about the Coke Zero 400, travelers are encouraged to visit online at: http://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/
Media Contact
Best Western Aku Tiki Inn
1-800-258-8454
blaine@bwakutiki.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse