AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Shelby Township, MI
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Tim has been in the insurance and financial services business for over 10 years now. He has always been recognized as one of the top agents at any company that he has ever worked for. He is a member of the MDRT: Million Dollar Round Table. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. Trust and transparency are more important than ever and that is why Tim is a member of the National Ethics Association. At ethics.net you can see a certified background check on him.
Tim decided to venture into the independent insurance market and start his own company. He has a passion for his profession that is evident to everyone he meets. When creating both companies, his mission was to provide personalized, high quality financial services for a diverse group of clients at all income levels. His goal is to provide his clients with the highest level of customer service and dedicate his resources to meet their needs and earn their trust. He has created hundreds of personalized plans aimed at helping his clients reach their financial and retirement goals.
As an investment advisor representative, his credentials include Michigan Life and Health Insurance licenses, and a Series 65 securities license. He also has his insurance licenses in Pennsylvania, Indiana and Ohio.
Tim has earned the Chartered Federal Employee Benefit Consultant designation and is a specialist in dealing with U.S. Government employee benefits and planning options. As a financial expert, Tim excels on making complex financial matters understandable. Tim will help you better understand how your federal benefits work and what your retirement options are.
Tim hosts a radio show called "Financially Tuned" which airs Sunday at 3pm on WDTK "The Patriot" 101.5 FM and 1400 AM. Tim is also an author of a book titled: STRATEGIC WEALTH: A Tactical and Practical Guide To Winning In Retirement. His book is available on Amazon.
In addition to spending time with his wife (Aimee) and two children (Devin and Kaitlynn), you can frequently find Tim exercising at Level Fitness. Other hobbies include playing golf, softball, watching his kids play their sports and traveling with his family.
AFEA is thrilled to have Tim join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
