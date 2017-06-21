 
Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221

MacCase Launches 2nd Generation Leather iPad Pro 12.9 Cases

Changes to Apple's Largest Tablet Create Need for New Folio Design
 
 
The Updated MacCase Leather iPad-Pro 12.9 Case
The Updated MacCase Leather iPad-Pro 12.9 Case
 
CARLSBAD, Calif. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- MacCase has announced they are launching an updated version of their successful leather iPad Pro 12.9 Folio case. The updated leather iPad Pro 12.9 Folio will address changes made by Apple to their largest tablet and will feature MacCase's industry leading protection for the Apple Pencil.

"While the form factor remains the same, there are small details on the 12.9 iPad Pro that Apple changed. Between microphones and camera elements, they moved just enough for the new 12.9 not to be compatible with our original design. This is the reason for the update. The plan is to make our new Folio backwards compatible so it will work with all iPad Pro 12.9 models, explained Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.

The new Premium Leather iPad Pro 12.9 Folio joins MacCase's forthcoming 10.5 Folio and current production 9.7 Folio models. Prices for the new Premium Leather iPad Pro 12.9 cases carry an MSRP of $169.95 and are available in pebble grain black and the company's signature distressed "Vintage" hides. A matching leather accessory pouch for the charging cable and other small accessories is available for an additional $40.00. More details can be found at the company's website - https://www.mac-case.com/collections/leather-ipad-pro-cas...

About MacCase

MacCase created the Apple specific case market in 1999. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and iPad models. MacCase products can be found at Ebags, Viomart, Luggage Pros, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com, MacMall and Walmart.com. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from www.mac-case.com.

Media Contact
Jody K. Deane
jody@mac-case.com
