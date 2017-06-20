Patterson-Kelley Returns to Roots, Expands Offering in Water Heater Market

New high efficiency product models revitalize the water heater industry, giving P-K the eco-friendly edge

-- Patterson-Kelley (P-K), the leading producer and provider of commercial hot water heating solutions, recently added new products to their water heater line. The expansion now includes the SONIC® SCD, a hot water supply boiler for domestic hot water applications, and the P-K DurationTM III, a fully packaged water to water indirect domestic hot water system.Officially founded in 1880, Patterson-Kelley quickly became a pioneer in the water heater industry with the development of innovative water heater solutions, including the feedwater heater. In the early 20th Century, P-K was a leading provider of copper-lined storage water heaters with installations in the United Nations Building, Rockefeller Center, Empire State Building and Chrysler Building. Through industry-leading and strategic design, P-K is now driving the expansion and revitalization of existing water heater lines and introducing groundbreaking new products to lead the company and industry into the future."After many years of focusing primarily on developing the boiler portfolio, Patterson-Kelley is excited to launch and continue to develop products that tie to their roots as a pioneer in the water heater industry," mentioned Patrick Villaume, Senior Applications Engineer.New to the Patterson-Kelley line, the P-K SONIC® SCD is a stainless steel, hot water supply boiler for domestic hot water applications that have the capability to operate up to certified 97 percent efficiency with up to 7:1 turndown and ultra-low emissions.Additionally, the new P-K DurationTM III is engineered to complement any condensing source and offers low cost of ownership through simplicity, high efficiency, durability and ease of installation.To learn more about the full P-K water heater and storage tank lines available now, as well as stay updated on new product releases, visit harscopk.com.About Patterson-KelleyPatterson-Kelley, a division of the Harsco Industrial Groups (HSC), is the leading provider and producer of commercial hot water heating solutions serving the commercial heating industry with the best-known and most respected products in the field. With over 135 years of experience and an innovative R&D pipeline, we provide a full line of condensing and non-condensing boilers, semi-instantaneous water heaters, and an array of commercial boiler and water heating products including gas fired, dual fuel and outdoor boilers. To learn more, visit harscopk.com.