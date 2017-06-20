Locate your Items Quicker with Chillax

key finder

End

-- Stop losing your keys everyday with Chillax's new key finder. Chillax designed this wireless key finder with you and your family in mind. This device will help you get out the house faster than ever before! Chillax's Bluetooth key finder is one of the best because it pinpoints the exact location of your various items. You can track your item anywhere you are because this remote key finder uses GPS to detect where you last placed your lost item. This wireless locator remembers time & the last place you had your items. It's the best anti alarm because it'll track the different movements your item makes. This item finder is extremely easy to use and is compatible with all cell phones. This device is perfect for anyone who has trouble keeping up with things, including items with flat surfaces!Get your premium key finder here:Media ContactAlif InvestmentChillax Brandasif@alif-usa.com404-717-7700United States