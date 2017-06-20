 
News By Tag
* Key Finder
* Item Finder
* Track Your Item
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cumming
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

Locate your Items Quicker with Chillax

 
 
key finder
key finder
CUMMING, Ga. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Stop losing your keys everyday with Chillax's new key finder. Chillax designed this wireless key finder with you and your family in mind. This device will help you get out the house faster than ever before! Chillax's Bluetooth key finder is one of the best because it pinpoints the exact location of your various items. You can track your item anywhere you are because this remote key finder uses GPS to detect where you last placed your lost item. This wireless locator remembers time & the last place you had your items. It's the best anti alarm because it'll track the different movements your item makes. This item finder is extremely easy to use and is compatible with all cell phones. This device is perfect for anyone who has trouble keeping up with things, including items with flat surfaces!

Get your premium key finder here: www.amazon.com/dp/B06Y4HSL8D

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Key Finder, Item Finder, Track Your Item
Industry:Technology
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alif Investment Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share