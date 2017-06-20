News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Software for professional laser shows and multimedia events
Fascinating laser shows are often programmed for special music or film titles.
Therefore laser graphics are combined with laser beams and laser effects and are created harmoniously and synchronously to the music. To realize successfully this "Festival of Senses", programmers and lighting designers use special laser show softwares with multimedia features. Smart software solutions with abundant intelligent functions simplify the implementation of programmers' creativity. With a wealth of ideas and a constant view of user friendliness, the software developers of the German company LPS-Lasersystems continuously design new features for their multimedia laser show software LPS-RealTIME Pro directly in Ofterdingen. A great advantage of the development team: It has decades of experience in the laser show and event industry and understands how to bring this wealth of experience and expertise to the software in a meaningful and timely way, such as the popular feature RealVIEW. It is integrated directly into the LPS-RealTIME Pro software and allows the realistic simulation of the show in advance – almost as if you were already on the spot. RealVIEW combines images of the actual location with realistic 3D representations of the laser projection to a 2 ½ D scene. In the mobile sector, programmers can simulate with RealVIEW their events in advance and conveniently plan and test the placement of the laser show systems at home. The virtual screen mode allows the simulation of beam shows as well as realistic projections such as on gauze screens or projections of laser graphics on buildings. Especially when programming and customizing multi-projector shows and combining laser graphics with beam shows, the user experiences helpful support. Especially of interest for rental companies is that programmers and lighting designers can simulate with RealVIEW their events in advance and conveniently plan and test the placement of the laser show systems at home.
Then the event is drawing nearer and nearer. And at every professional event, it is essential to inspire the spectators, to magically captivate them. An overwhelming stage design, equipped with high-quality lighting, laser, LED and sound technology, which the entire event location really "rocks". Viewers will be thrilled. But with these many devices, even long cables must be laid to stage a smooth show. To abstain on cable strands as big as a fist between stage and FOH, is increasingly used the network technology in the event industry.
Thus the latest addition to LPS-RealTIME Pro software from LPS software specialists is the network-based LPS-RealLAN technology. Cables for miles and miles between stage and FOH are thus a thing of the past.
With the help of network switches, any number of show laser systems can be integrated into the network and controlled independently. In combination with the LPS-RealTIME Pro laser show and multimedia software, these are both the laser systems of LPS, as well as any ILDA-capable device from other manufacturers. Every distance between FOH and the laser show systems is easily possible with this small RealLAN plug, which is just 5.3 x 4.2 x 1.9 cm (L x W x H), and thus similar small as a business card. ILDA cables or troublesome control units on the FOH are no longer necessary for an event.
The safety of all present persons at an event is the essence for all companies. In order to interrupt immediately unintended laser output, an emergency-stop-
And even after the successful event, the advantages of the LPS-RealLAN technology are clear. After all, the subsequent dismantling will be more convenient and faster for the event technicians.
Website: http://www.lps-
Media Contact
Martina Ruff
info@lps-laser.de
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse