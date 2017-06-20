News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
RE/MAX Platinum Realty Agents Honored For Outstanding Performance
RE/MAX Platinum Realty Agents in Sarasota and Manatee Counties, Florida, Receive 100% Club Award
Award winners from the Sarasota office are Carol Bentivegna, Midge McCarthy, Wade Ongstad and Pamela Strom. From the Venice office are the Myles and Claudia Fromer Team and Maia Morrison. From the Lakewood Ranch office are Jason Hochstetler, Helen Jaquith, Zack Kaplan and Gina Morgando.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
PHOTO: Bentivegna, McCarthy, Ongstad, Strom, M. Fromer, C. Fromer, Morrison, Hochstetler, Jaquith, Kaplan and Morgando.
Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse