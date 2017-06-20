RE/MAX Platinum Realty Agents Honored For Outstanding Performance

RE/MAX Platinum Realty Agents in Sarasota and Manatee Counties, Florida, Receive 100% Club Award

-- RE/MAX Platinum Realty agents have earned the RE/MAX 100% Club Award, which recognizes high-producing RE/MAX associates based on performance. In 2016, 22 percent of active RE/MAX agents earned this prestigious award.Award winners from the Sarasota office are Carol Bentivegna, Midge McCarthy, Wade Ongstad and Pamela Strom. From the Venice office are the Myles and Claudia Fromer Team and Maia Morrison. From the Lakewood Ranch office are Jason Hochstetler, Helen Jaquith, Zack Kaplan and Gina Morgando.RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.PHOTO: Bentivegna, McCarthy, Ongstad, Strom, M. Fromer, C. Fromer, Morrison, Hochstetler, Jaquith, Kaplan and Morgando.