 
News By Tag
* Alto Saxophone Music
* Saxophone And Piano
* Weber Opus 35
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Somerville
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

NSM publishes an Alto Saxophone edition of Weber's "Andante e Rondo Ongarese"

Noteworthy Sheet Music announces the release of a new sheet music publication: Carl Maria von Weber's "Andante e Rondo Ongarese", Op.35, transcribed by John W. Pratt for alto saxophone (and piano).
 
 
Andante e Rondo Ongarese, Carl Maria von Weber, Trans. Alto Saxophone
Andante e Rondo Ongarese, Carl Maria von Weber, Trans. Alto Saxophone
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Alto Saxophone Music
Saxophone And Piano
Weber Opus 35

Industry:
Music

Location:
Somerville - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
Products

SOMERVILLE, Mass. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Noteworthy Sheet Music, LLC (NSM) is an online sheet music publishing enterprise with a catalog of >150 editions, most of which are unavailable from other sources.  NSM specializes in, but is not limited to, sheet music for flute and alto flute.  They offer original contemporary works by distinguished American composers, facsimile editions of rare historical scores, and unique transcriptions of pieces from the classical repertoire.  Selected NSM publications are offered as professionally-printed hard copy versions, and most of NSM's catalog listings are available as convenient pdf downloads from the NSM website.  Visit www.NoteworthySheetMusic.com for additional information about the new release mentioned below and other NSM editions.  New sheet music selections are uploaded often, along with preview pages, contributing composer biographies, useful links, reviews and articles.

Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826) is widely credited with being a founder and leading composer of the Romantic school.  Weber was prolific, making major and influential contributions to almost every kind of music, including 7 operas and 3 Singspiels, other vocal and choral music, orchestral and wind music, and piano music.  Yet his chamber music consists of just 9 works (counting a set of 6 minor violin sonatas as one), and only the Grand Duo, the flute trio, and the clarinet quintet are substantial.  The scarcity of Weber's chamber music makes a transcription of a concertante work, especially a fine one not often played like the Andante e Rondo Ongarese, particularly welcome.  It was first written in 1809 for viola (J79), but revised in 1813 for bassoon (J158) in which form it gained increased popularity.  Combining the viola's range and the bassoon's timbre points inexorably to the clarinet and from there, in keeping with the tradition of creating saxophone transcriptions of 19th century recital pieces, also the alto saxophone.  (information excerpted from the arranger's foreword to the edition)

In preparing both his previous clarinet transcription and the new alto saxophone edition, John W. Pratt worked from the piano and bassoon version of the piece, which is freely available in the public domain.  The Andante e Rondo Ongarese, Opus 35, is a challenging, fun-to-play showpiece for alto saxophone; visit the NSM website for additional information and to download a PDF of the saxophone part: https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/sheet-music/ensemble...
End
Source:
Email:***@noteworthysheetmusic.com Email Verified
Tags:Alto Saxophone Music, Saxophone And Piano, Weber Opus 35
Industry:Music
Location:Somerville - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Noteworthy Sheet Music, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share