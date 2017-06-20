News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NSM publishes an Alto Saxophone edition of Weber's "Andante e Rondo Ongarese"
Noteworthy Sheet Music announces the release of a new sheet music publication: Carl Maria von Weber's "Andante e Rondo Ongarese", Op.35, transcribed by John W. Pratt for alto saxophone (and piano).
Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826) is widely credited with being a founder and leading composer of the Romantic school. Weber was prolific, making major and influential contributions to almost every kind of music, including 7 operas and 3 Singspiels, other vocal and choral music, orchestral and wind music, and piano music. Yet his chamber music consists of just 9 works (counting a set of 6 minor violin sonatas as one), and only the Grand Duo, the flute trio, and the clarinet quintet are substantial. The scarcity of Weber's chamber music makes a transcription of a concertante work, especially a fine one not often played like the Andante e Rondo Ongarese, particularly welcome. It was first written in 1809 for viola (J79), but revised in 1813 for bassoon (J158) in which form it gained increased popularity. Combining the viola's range and the bassoon's timbre points inexorably to the clarinet and from there, in keeping with the tradition of creating saxophone transcriptions of 19th century recital pieces, also the alto saxophone. (information excerpted from the arranger's foreword to the edition)
In preparing both his previous clarinet transcription and the new alto saxophone edition, John W. Pratt worked from the piano and bassoon version of the piece, which is freely available in the public domain. The Andante e Rondo Ongarese, Opus 35, is a challenging, fun-to-play showpiece for alto saxophone; visit the NSM website for additional information and to download a PDF of the saxophone part: https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse