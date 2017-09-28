News By Tag
Celltrion Discuss Biosimilar Drug Approval and the Patent Expiry of Top Selling Biologics
SMi Reports: Celltrion Healthcare Present Proven Case Study Insight at 8th Annual Biosimilars Industry Summit
Highlights from the talk presented by HoUng Kim, Division Head for Strategy and Operations include:
The Challenges of Gaining Approval: Attendees will leverage stringent standard criteria to overcome challenges in regulation as Celltrion draw from experience on the successful approval of two biosimilar drugs.
Publishing Data: The presentation will cover ARD requirement on sensitivity analysis and discuss ways in which Celltrion demonstrated a similar response rate regardless of different statistical approaches.
Future Landscape of Biosimialrs:
Other speakers on the panel for 2017 will include Boehringer Ingelheim; Norwegian Medicines Agency; QuintilesIMS;
Further details are available online at https://www.smi-
Biosimilars & Biobetters
27th & 28th September 2017
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK
