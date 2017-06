Celltrion Discuss Biosimilar Drug Approval and the Patent Expiry of Top Selling Biologics

SMi Reports: Celltrion Healthcare Present Proven Case Study Insight at 8th Annual Biosimilars Industry Summit

-- SMi Group are delighted to welcome the expertise ofwhen they present a keynote address at the 8th annual industry summit onthis September.Highlights from the talk presented by HoUng Kim, Division Head for Strategy and Operations include:The Challenges of Gaining Approval: Attendees will leverage stringent standard criteria to overcome challenges in regulation as Celltrion draw from experience on the successful approval of two biosimilar drugs.Publishing Data: The presentation will cover ARD requirement on sensitivity analysis and discuss ways in which Celltrion demonstrated a similar response rate regardless of different statistical approaches.Future Landscape of Biosimialrs:The talk will look ahead into the tremendous expansion expected in biosimilars surrounding the patent expiry of top selling biologics in coming years. Progressive outlook will also be given on the industry shift towards personalised and convenient treatments.Other speakers on the panel for 2017 will include Boehringer Ingelheim; Norwegian Medicines Agency; QuintilesIMS;Gedeon Richter; Teva Pharmaceuticals;Biocon; Prolong Pharmaceuticals;Merck Group and Lupin Europe.Further details are available online at https://www.smi- online.co.uk/ pharmaceuticals/ uk/biosimila... Biosimilars & Biobetters27th & 28th September 2017Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK--end –Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.ukFor all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi- online.co.uk