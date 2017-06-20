News By Tag
Unique remote control gives blind and low vision readers access to 100,000s of accessible talking b
GuideReader includes a remote control which readers can use to navigate GuideReader's simple menus. Browse for a new title, download a book, start reading, adjust the book's volume and jump to a specific chapter, all effortlessly achieved with a remote control.
With 100,000s of accessible books instantly available and the readers' preferred daily newspapers delivered direct to their TV, GuideReader offers a rich but instantly familiar experience. US residents can login to popular accessible book and newspaper libraries, including NLS BARD, Bookshare® and NFB NEWSLINE®, and GuideReader 'guides' you through simple steps to browse, select and download a new bestseller or an old classic.
Noel Duffy, CEO at Dolphin Computer Access, explains who GuideReader was designed for.
"There are more than 3 million Americans aged 65 and over living with a visual disability. Preferred mainstream ebook readers like Kindle restrict the size of text and don't allow you to adjust text colors or contrast. For many seniors with low vision, this makes them unusable."
"Reading apps aren't ideal for this same group because they need to be accompanied by quite complex screen readers. GuideReader is different. It's designed to be an extension of people's existing TV experience, right down to simple menus navigated by a simple remote control."
GuideReader is exclusively available through assistive technology experts and GuideReader master distributor, Irie-AT, and their 60+ dealers across the United States.
About Dolphin Computer Access
Located in Worcester, England, Dolphin offers a wide array of products that enable people with varying levels of technology experience—who are blind, visually impaired or have dyslexia—to do everyday things easily on computers and tablets. Dolphin has grown to become a global market leader, with more than 40 staff worldwide. The company has expanded to include offices in New Jersey USA and Falköping Sweden. Watch a short video or find out more about GuideReader at YourDolphin.com/
Irie-AT
Irie-AT is the largest independent distributor of assistive technology in the United States, and brings the best assistive technology training and products to people with vision disabilities to enhance daily lives and create vocational opportunities. Visit https://irie-
Contacts
Media contact at Dolphin:
Hazel Shaw, Marketing Director
+44 1905 754 577
+44 7989 444 541
Media contact at Irie-AT:
Thomas Simpson, Marketing Director
+1 541-243-8220
