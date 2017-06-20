Purely United breaks wind! LGBTQIA+ Community Support Organization!

End

-- Purely United is A Non-profit, 501 (c) (3) pending organization founded to show support of the LGBTQIA+ community around the State of Massachusetts. You can support us online by going to our website located below. . This company was founded on June 20th, 2017. Yes, it is a new company, but that does not mean we cannot incorporate old values. We take the safety of LGBTQIA+ members and EVERYONE over the internet seriously. Meaning, you must first create a username and password to login to our online forum. There is also a reporting function, so if someone is saying violent things or anything else that could violate the Terms of Use of our online forum, let us know! We also have a bullying prevention program in place. Our BPP is where you can get information about all sorts of bullying, from discrimination to stalking, to harassment, even cyber bullying. If you would like to report something to the proper authorities, we can also help with that! We would love to see more customers! So Support us on Facebook, Like us on Instagram, and Fallow us on Twitter! Thanks!