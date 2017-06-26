Protect Yourself, Protect Your Data - Don't Be Caught Unprepared

In this ever changing advanced world of highly important sensitive data, It is crucial to be aware of and trained in robust data security solutions to protect your data from threats. Threats which include hacking, WannaCry ransomware and more.

Protect Your Data, Don't Be Caught Unprepared

Contact

Joe Wize

***@netxinc.com Joe Wize

End

-- NetX delivers both comprehensive online and onsite high level corporate cyber security & data management Symantec training and Veritas training. This will give you a leg up and the tools to protect your company from constant ongoing ever changing online threats.All instructors are certified engineers who've used these solutions in live industry situations. They know what they're talking about, and they know the ins and outs with 'Real-World - Hands on Experience'.These high-quality information security and information management training courses are designed for system administrators, managers, operators, developers, and end users who need to get the job done right.So don't be unprepared, protect yourself by getting trained and certified in Industry Leading Veritas and Symantec data security and data management solutions.Live, instructor-led training courses are broadcast virtual/online, so you can remotely attend from any location with a computer and internet connection. Please contact us for a custom pricing quote.Call - 866-638-9462