Lean Leadership Week hosted by Lean Frontiers this fall in Savannah, GA
Dwayne Butcher, a principle at Lean Frontiers, states; "The Lean Leadership Week is a unique opportunity to foster collaborative atmosphere through the different silos of the organization. Though the Leadership Workshops is just one day, it allows for the diversity of a much larger conference. We provide the focus in Lean People Development and Lean Accounting but a greater collaborative atmosphere in the Leadership Workshops."
Lean People Development Summit, held September 11-12, is designed for those companies who realize the importance of engaging people, creating a supportive culture and developing leaders at all levels. The Summit will draw professionals from HR, continuous improvement, and leadership to explore how best to design job roles aimed at improvement, build problem-solving skills, define process improvement competencies, and develop leaders at all levels of the organization. This summit was formally known as the Lean HR Summit and has been offered for six years. More information at http://leanpeopledevelopment.com.
Optional Leadership Workshops, held September 13th, serving as a bridge between the Lean People Development and Accounting & Management Summits is a day of optional, intensive workshops. Space is limited for these workshops.
The Lean Accounting & Management Summit, September 14-15, will continue the 13year history of aligning the accounting function with lean operations and extending it to all part of running a lean organization. A learning track for Finance and Accounting professionals will address how best to measure and motivate lean improvements, while a management track will focus on managing the process from product development, to sales, to HR, and beyond.
Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it. Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Duane Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.
For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com.
Joseph T. Dager
